Gamdias Talos P1A Review: Trendy Case With Good Performance

Offering great thermal performance, relatively quiet operation, four tempered glass panels and built in RGB lighting options, the Gamdias Talos P1A is a very nice chassis. However, similar but cheaper cases make it hard to justify the asking price.

Features and Specifications

In today's crowded case market, it seems as though every vendor has a fancy RGB-lit case with the latest trends, such as hinged tempered glass panels, support for vertical graphics cards and customizable I/O panels. This means that, to the average consumer, many PC cases are starting to look virtually the same.

The Gamdias Talos P1A is yet another trendy case vying for PC builders' attention. But it's not just good-looking, it also packs good performance. However, its lack of an intake fan filter and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port may be a deal breaker for some--especially with such a crowded market leading many consumers to make their pick based on price.

Gamdias Talos P1A PC Case Specs

Type Mid-Tower ATX Motherboard Support Micro-ATX, ATX, EATX Dimensions (HxWxD) 18.93 x 8.46 x 21.65 inches (481 x 215 x 550 mm) Space Above Motherboard 3 inches (76.2mm) Card Length 14.96 inches (380mm) CPU Cooler Height 6.69 inches (170mm) Power Supply Format 7.08 inches (180mm) Weight 22.33 pounds (10.13kg) External Bays ✗ Internal Bays 2x 3.5-inch3x 2.5-inch Card Slots 7 + 2 Ports/Jacks 2x USB 3.0Audio/mic jacks Other ✗ Front Fans 3x RGB 120mm (Up to 2x 140mm) Rear Fans ✗ (Up to 1x 120) Top Fans ✗ (Up to 3x 120 / 2x 140mm) Bottom Fans ✗ Side Fans ✗ Damping ✗ Warranty 1 year parts and labor

Exterior

Constructed of steel and plastic with tempered glass panels on four sides, the Talos P1A measures 18.93 x 8.46 x 21.65 inches (481 x 215 x 550mm) and tips the scales at 22.33 pounds (10.13kg). In addition to the four tempered-glass panels, triple 120mm RGB fans and a one-year warranty on parts and labor provide some value add, offsetting the price.

Tempered glass over triple 120mm LED-lit RGB fans that provide solid thermal performance are the Talos P1A's top selling points. A trapezoidal shape allows air to be drawn between the tempered glass and its plastic frame. Behind the front fascia are three of the company's 120mm Aeolus-brand RGB fans.

Up front are an I/O panel with two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, headphone and microphone jacks, plus power, reset and fan / RGB buttons and a hard drive activity light. This panel can be relocated from the upper edge of the front panel to the bottom if desired.

Fans of RGB-everything will delighted to know that the Talos P1A is equipped with 4mm-wide RGB strips on the exterior for accent lighting. Both tempered glass side panels are darkly tinted and attached to the chassis via hinges at the rear of the panel. Strong magnets affixed to the top / front of the panels hold them shut.

The rear has a fairly standard layout of seven standard expansion-card slots (plus two vertical for showing off your graphics card), a motherboard I/O area, an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU and a 120mm exhaust-fan mount with slotted screw holes that let you adjust the position of the fan to fine-tune airflow or make room for system components.

In the bottom of the Talos P1A is a 6 x 8-inch removable plastic mesh filter that slides out from the rear. Large, rubber-coated feet keep the case approximately 1 inch off the floor to facilitate air intake to the power supply.

The filtration system is a bit of a disappointment overall: It can be remedied with an additional aftermarket filter for the front, but that will, of course, add to the cost. You have the option of using the magnetic top filter to cover the intake fans in the front of the chassis, but that leaves the top of your PC exposed to dust and debris.

