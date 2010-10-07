The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

Divinity 2: Ego Draconis
As with Avatar, the Divinity 2 numbers are inconsistent. A single-core CPU will create a huge bottleneck, but at the same time, it shows no more than 43% of CPU utilization. When using a dual-core CPU, some kind of valve is turned on and the game runs much better. Looking at the utilization numbers , we see that two cores are almost overkill. Four cores hardly increase frame rates at all.
The game uses 690 MB of graphics memory with AA activated.
To get the most out of this game, you need a dual-core CPU and a solid graphics card.
Something I was amazed by in this article is that games like MW2 give pretty good frame rates when running on a single core. I would have never expected such. 59.1 fps would certainly be acceptable for game-play. Also its a shame to see that so many modern titles really don't take that much advantage having so many cores. It's been more than enough time for this to be adjusted and yet the performance difference in most titles seems minimal between 2 and 4 cores. (or in some cases even 1 core) At this rate everyone is going to commonly have 12 core CPU's and most games will still only truly utilize two.
I have a Q6600 @ 3.6 but in BF:BC2 I only get around 40% GPU load and 80% CPU. However, my frame rates are in-line with those in this article...
Anyway I really look forward to the next article!!!!
Chris, make a section in the charts for this and keep them updated please!!!!!
This is best showcased by the introduction of the HD 5870 in single and crossfire mode - in the last chart - you can really see FPS picking up.