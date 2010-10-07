The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

Divinity 2: Ego Draconis

As with Avatar, the Divinity 2 numbers are inconsistent. A single-core CPU will create a huge bottleneck, but at the same time, it shows no more than 43% of CPU utilization. When using a dual-core CPU, some kind of valve is turned on and the game runs much better. Looking at the utilization numbers , we see that two cores are almost overkill. Four cores hardly increase frame rates at all.

The game uses 690 MB of graphics memory with AA activated.

To get the most out of this game, you need a dual-core CPU and a solid graphics card.