The Game Rundown: Finding CPU/GPU Bottlenecks, Part 1

Battlefield is a borderline case. It utilizes four cores quite well, but the performance gain is so small that you can reach similar results with a highly overclocked dual-core CPU. Overclocking results in a small frame rate increase, as well as slightly lower CPU utilization.
With AA enabled, the game uses up to 700 MB of graphics memory.
For higher frame rates, you need to overclock a dual-core CPU or use a quad-core CPU and then upgrade the graphics card. Using a single-core CPU will severely limit performance.
Something I was amazed by in this article is that games like MW2 give pretty good frame rates when running on a single core. I would have never expected such. 59.1 fps would certainly be acceptable for game-play. Also its a shame to see that so many modern titles really don't take that much advantage having so many cores. It's been more than enough time for this to be adjusted and yet the performance difference in most titles seems minimal between 2 and 4 cores. (or in some cases even 1 core) At this rate everyone is going to commonly have 12 core CPU's and most games will still only truly utilize two.
I have a Q6600 @ 3.6 but in BF:BC2 I only get around 40% GPU load and 80% CPU. However, my frame rates are in-line with those in this article...
Anyway I really look forward to the next article!!!!
Chris, make a section in the charts for this and keep them updated please!!!!!
This is best showcased by the introduction of the HD 5870 in single and crossfire mode - in the last chart - you can really see FPS picking up.