Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Corsair CMPSU-AX850: Results

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

In the test lab, Corsair's PSU does not fully live up to its initial praise, especially in the efficiency measurements, where the CMPSU-850AX fails to reach two of the 80 PLUS Gold certification requirements. It misses one by only one percentage point, and the other by two.

Overall, the energy efficiency is still very good, and it only drops slightly at low loads. The ripple and noise results are all very good and far below the required limits. It is obvious that emphasis was placed on consistently high component quality. By passing the other tests without breaking a sweat seems to confirm this.

The Corsair CMPSU-850AX is aimed at users with high demands and is designed for continuous use, something the manufacturer underlines with a seven-year warranty. The overall high performance and quality is, however, also reflected in a lofty price.