Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Cougar SX700
With a street price of around $180 (if you can find it in your country), the Cougar SX S700 is in the most expensive upper-third of this roundup. As expected, it comes well-packaged. With premium materials and an interesting orange/red underside, the Cougar SX S700 is a real treat both to the touch and for the eye. This goes for the well-constructed modular and round cables as well. Only the ATX, PCIe, and CPU cables are hard-wired.
When it comes to cable length and connectivity, the Cougar SX S700 is rather generous with its eight SATA and four PCIe cables. The PSU is both Nvidia SLI-ready and AMD CrossFire-certified in case you want to use multiple graphics cards. The Cougar SX S700 has four dedicated +12 V rails available, two of which provide up to 20 or 24 A.
|Cougar SX700
|AC Input
|115-250 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|25 A
|25 A
|20 A
|20 A
|24 A
|24 A
|0.6 A
|3.0 A
|Individual Output
|0.6 A
|3.0 A
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|150 W
|684 W
|Total Continuous Output
|700 W
|Peak Output
|900 W
