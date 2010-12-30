Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Cougar SX700

With a street price of around $180 (if you can find it in your country), the Cougar SX S700 is in the most expensive upper-third of this roundup. As expected, it comes well-packaged. With premium materials and an interesting orange/red underside, the Cougar SX S700 is a real treat both to the touch and for the eye. This goes for the well-constructed modular and round cables as well. Only the ATX, PCIe, and CPU cables are hard-wired.

When it comes to cable length and connectivity, the Cougar SX S700 is rather generous with its eight SATA and four PCIe cables. The PSU is both Nvidia SLI-ready and AMD CrossFire-certified in case you want to use multiple graphics cards. The Cougar SX S700 has four dedicated +12 V rails available, two of which provide up to 20 or 24 A.

Cougar SX700 AC Input 115-250 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 25 A 25 A 20 A 20 A 24 A 24 A 0.6 A 3.0 A Individual Output 0.6 A 3.0 A Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 150 W 684 W Total Continuous Output 700 W Peak Output 900 W

