Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Antec TP-750
With the TP-750, Antec sends an advanced model from its TruePower series, now called New TruePower, into the ring. The 750 W PSU comes off rather understated compared to other gaming PSUs, at least when it comes to its packaging. This is not something buyers should care about, especially since the Antec TP-750 (with its street price of around $120) is among the more affordable products in this roundup.
Despite the low price, you get an 80 PLUS Bronze certification and modular cables with a generous number of connectors. In addition to the two CPU and four PCIe connectors, there are nine SATA and Molex connectors. The length of the round cables is sufficient for most people, but if the diverse range of different plugs is tempting you to put the PSU in a full-sized tower, you might run into some problems.
The four +12 V rails can handle 25 A each.
|Antec TP-750
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|25 A
|25 A
|25 A
|25 A
|25 A
|25 A
|0.8 A
|3.0 A
|Individual Output
|9.6 W
|15 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|170 W
|744 W
|Total Continuous Output
|750 W
|Peak Output
|825 W
