Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Seasonic X-750
The $170 Seasonic X-750 provides a positive first impression when we unpack it. The 750 W PSU is stowed away in a black velvet case, while the cables come in two nylon packs. Except for Corsair, Seasonic is the only manufacturer in this roundup to use a fully modular cable management system, with even the ATX and CPU cables being modular (though the value of this is questionably, since you're probably not going to use a power supply without hooking it up to your motherboard).
The fan on the Seasonic X-750 only starts running at loads above ~250 W, otherwise staying perfectly silent. The 750 W PSU is 80 PLUS Gold-certified, and its single +12 V rail (preferable to all of the units with dinkier +12 V output spread over multiple rails) can handle up to 62 A.
|Seasonic X-750
|AC Input
|200-240V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|25 A
|25 A
|62 A
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|1.0 A
|3.0 A
|Individual Output
|n/a
|n/a
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|125 W
|744 W
|Total Continuous Output
|750 W
|Peak Output
|n/a
FLanighanWhy not Corsair? I jizz at my tx850w
The article doesn't appear to measure noise from during switching and how much noise is introduced to the CPU and bus.
Anyway, it will be a cold day in hell before anyone gets me to switch out my Silverstone 1500 Watt PSU.
I call BS. I could run your setup with my PC power & cooling 750w unit.
http://www.techspot.com/review/289-geforce-gtx-480-sli-versus-radeon-5870-crossfire/page9.html