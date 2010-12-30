Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Seasonic X-750

The $170 Seasonic X-750 provides a positive first impression when we unpack it. The 750 W PSU is stowed away in a black velvet case, while the cables come in two nylon packs. Except for Corsair, Seasonic is the only manufacturer in this roundup to use a fully modular cable management system, with even the ATX and CPU cables being modular (though the value of this is questionably, since you're probably not going to use a power supply without hooking it up to your motherboard).

The fan on the Seasonic X-750 only starts running at loads above ~250 W, otherwise staying perfectly silent. The 750 W PSU is 80 PLUS Gold-certified, and its single +12 V rail (preferable to all of the units with dinkier +12 V output spread over multiple rails) can handle up to 62 A.

Seasonic X-750 AC Input 200-240V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 25 A 25 A 62 A n/a n/a n/a 1.0 A 3.0 A Individual Output n/a n/a Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 125 W 744 W Total Continuous Output 750 W Peak Output n/a

