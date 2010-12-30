Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Sparkle SCC-750AF
The $150 Sparkle SCC-750AF, with its very fine finish and stylish charcoal/violet color combination, would probably be suitable as an accessory in a modern loft. At least, it is almost too nice looking to hide away inside of a computer case.
All cables except for the ATX and CPU cables are modular, with the number of connectors and length of the cables being sufficient. Only the PCIe cables might be considered a bit short, coming in at 45 cm (17.5 inches). The power supply comes with three floppy connectors, which is overkill in modern computers. The 750 W PSU comes with an 80 PLUS Gold certification and four +12 V rails, three of which can handle 16 A, and the fourth 18 A. After shutting the system down, the PSU fan continues to run for around 20 seconds.
|Sparkle SCC-750AF
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|24 A
|30 A
|16 A
|16 A
|16 A
|18 A
|0.5 A
|3.0 A
|Individual Output
|6 W
|15 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|170 W
|750 W
|Total Continuous Output
|750 W
|Peak Output
|n/a
FLanighanWhy not Corsair? I jizz at my tx850w
The article doesn't appear to measure noise from during switching and how much noise is introduced to the CPU and bus.
Anyway, it will be a cold day in hell before anyone gets me to switch out my Silverstone 1500 Watt PSU.
I call BS. I could run your setup with my PC power & cooling 750w unit.
http://www.techspot.com/review/289-geforce-gtx-480-sli-versus-radeon-5870-crossfire/page9.html