Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Sparkle SCC-750AF

The $150 Sparkle SCC-750AF, with its very fine finish and stylish charcoal/violet color combination, would probably be suitable as an accessory in a modern loft. At least, it is almost too nice looking to hide away inside of a computer case.

All cables except for the ATX and CPU cables are modular, with the number of connectors and length of the cables being sufficient. Only the PCIe cables might be considered a bit short, coming in at 45 cm (17.5 inches). The power supply comes with three floppy connectors, which is overkill in modern computers. The 750 W PSU comes with an 80 PLUS Gold certification and four +12 V rails, three of which can handle 16 A, and the fourth 18 A. After shutting the system down, the PSU fan continues to run for around 20 seconds.

Sparkle SCC-750AF AC Input 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 24 A 30 A 16 A 16 A 16 A 18 A 0.5 A 3.0 A Individual Output 6 W 15 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 170 W 750 W Total Continuous Output 750 W Peak Output n/a

