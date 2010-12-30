Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

be quiet! Straight Power E8



It is clear from the vendor name ‘be quiet!’ that this PSU has an agenda. At least, we certainly enjoyed its low levels of noise throughout the testing. That is not the only reason for this PSU taking a special position, though. Together with the Cougar unit, the be quiet! is the only manufacturer to send us an 80 PLUS Silver-certified PSU. And be quiet! interprets the gaming PSU theme a bit differently from the rest of the manufacturers in this roundup, at least in terms of performance.

With a power rating of 580 W, the be quiet! Straight Power E8 is the least powerful of the tested PSUs. Nevertheless, the PSU’s four +12 V rails can handle loads of up to 18 A. Despite the relatively low street price of around $120, we think the manufacturer could have been a little bit more generous in terms of the number of connectors and length of the cables.

be quiet! Straight Power E8 AC Input 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 24 A 23 A 18 A 18 A 18 A 18 A 0.5 A 3.0 A Individual Output 6 W 15 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 140 W 540 W Total Continuous Output 580 W Peak Output 650W

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2