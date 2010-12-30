Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Chieftec BPS-750C



After an outstanding performance in our 400 W PSU roundup, we were particularly anxious to test a gaming PSU from Chieftec. The manufacturer sent us a power supply from its Nitro series, this time with a power rating of 750 W.

It is 80 PLUS Bronze-certified, sports impressive manufacturing quality, and the two +12 V rails can each handle loads of up to 30 A.

The price of around $120 is not low enough to be this stingy with included connectors compared to the competition, however. The two CPU and four PCIe connectors are suitable for gaming, but the BPS-750C lags behind with just four Molex and six SATA connectors. Most cables are modular and of sufficient length.

Chieftec BPS-750C AC Input 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 25 A 25 A 30A 30 A n/a n/a 0.8 A 3.0 A Individual Output 9.6 W 15 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 150 W 720 W Total Continuous Output 750 W Peak Output 850 W