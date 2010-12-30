Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Chieftec BPS-750C
After an outstanding performance in our 400 W PSU roundup, we were particularly anxious to test a gaming PSU from Chieftec. The manufacturer sent us a power supply from its Nitro series, this time with a power rating of 750 W.
It is 80 PLUS Bronze-certified, sports impressive manufacturing quality, and the two +12 V rails can each handle loads of up to 30 A.
The price of around $120 is not low enough to be this stingy with included connectors compared to the competition, however. The two CPU and four PCIe connectors are suitable for gaming, but the BPS-750C lags behind with just four Molex and six SATA connectors. Most cables are modular and of sufficient length.
|Chieftec BPS-750C
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|25 A
|25 A
|30A
|30 A
|n/a
|n/a
|0.8 A
|3.0 A
|Individual Output
|9.6 W
|15 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|150 W
|720 W
|Total Continuous Output
|750 W
|Peak Output
|850 W
FLanighanWhy not Corsair? I jizz at my tx850w
The article doesn't appear to measure noise from during switching and how much noise is introduced to the CPU and bus.
Anyway, it will be a cold day in hell before anyone gets me to switch out my Silverstone 1500 Watt PSU.
I call BS. I could run your setup with my PC power & cooling 750w unit.
http://www.techspot.com/review/289-geforce-gtx-480-sli-versus-radeon-5870-crossfire/page9.html