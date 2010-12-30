Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Cooler Master GX 750: Results

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

As expected, the 80 PLUS-certified Cooler Master GX 750 cannot keep up with the higher efficiencies of the Silver- and Gold-certified PSUs, but it does comply to the specifications, if only loosely, and with no additional margins above the 80% efficiency limit.

In the remaining tests, Cooler Master's GX 750 fully meets the expectations of an 80 PLUS power supply, even if its efficiency drops a bit under low loads. It does mess up a bit with the ripple and noise though, giving us a reading on the 3.3 V rail that is 50% above the ATX specification limit. The good results for the 5 and 12 V rails suggest that this is a weakness in the PSU design.



The Cooler Master GX 750 is the only basic 80 PLUS-certified unit in this roundup, and is faced with almost overwhelming competition. It holds up fairly well, though. Its modest price and performance are appropriate, though the small ripple problem overshadows our general impression, especially with so many other good units in our roundup.