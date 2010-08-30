Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-980X (3.33 GHz, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache), Overclocked to 4.00 GHz at +100mV, 160 MHz BCLK
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte X58A-UD9 BIOS F3 (05/28/2010), Intel X58 Express, LGA 1366
|RAM
|Kingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6 GB), DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21
|OS Hard Drive
|Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB, 10,000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|OCZ-Z1000 1000 W Modular, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|GeForce Graphics
|GeForce 258.96
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1020
We loved performance of our recent SLI test system so much that we retained its hardware for today’s tests. Gigabyte’s X58A-UD9 sits at the heart of this system.
Drawing about the same power as our Core i7-920 when both are overclocked 4.00 GHz, the six cores of Intel’s Core i7-980X are a little overkill for games. On the other hand, overkill doesn’t bother us when power draw isn’t a problem.
Also overkill for today’s test, OCZ’s Z1000 modular power supply runs at around 89% efficiency at the load levels required for today’s system. Once again, we’re not bothered by overkill when it’s accompanied by high efficiency.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Aliens Vs. Predator Benchmark
|Alien vs Predator Benchmark Tool Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Campaign, Act III, Second Sun (45 sec. FRAPS) Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: Highest Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Quality, 4x AA
|DiRT 2
|Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
|Call Of Pripyat Benchmark version Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x MSAA
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1, GPU and CPU scores
|FurMark 1.6.5
|Stability Test, 1920x1200, 8x AA
I can't decide between the 460 and 5850 versions :P
I wonder how many cards can reach that 900 MHz with acceptable noise and voltage levels.
It would have been better to see each card overclocked to it's most stable overclock first, then test the cards with all the benchmarks.
I read CPU magazine's article comparing the GTX 460's, and same conclusion. Palit is the fastest, but MSI's is the quietest and coolest.
I've been looking into getting a pair for SLI. Those that don't have extra space between their PCI Express 2.0 slots should go for the EVGA Superclocked because of the external exhaust. Those that do have space like me and prefer low noise would be better off the MSI's. Performance-wise, they're all great overclockers (every card in this review can overclock higher than Palit's factory overclock). Honestly, you really can't go wrong with any of these cards.
Basically.