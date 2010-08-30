Trending

Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Happy with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460, we invited a dozen of the industry's top graphics companies to show off their unique interpretations of the card. Nine responded with what they feel are exceptional products. Can they get any better than reference?

Test Settings

Test System Configuration
CPUIntel Core i7-980X (3.33 GHz, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache), Overclocked to 4.00 GHz at +100mV, 160 MHz BCLK
MotherboardGigabyte X58A-UD9 BIOS F3 (05/28/2010), Intel X58 Express, LGA 1366
RAMKingston KHX16000D3ULT1K3/6GX (6 GB), DDR3-2000 at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21
OS Hard DriveWestern Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB, 10,000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB cache
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerOCZ-Z1000 1000 W Modular, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
GeForce GraphicsGeForce 258.96
ChipsetIntel INF 9.1.1.1020

We loved performance of our recent SLI test system so much that we retained its hardware for today’s tests. Gigabyte’s X58A-UD9 sits at the heart of this system.

Drawing about the same power as our Core i7-920 when both are overclocked 4.00 GHz, the six cores of Intel’s Core i7-980X are a little overkill for games. On the other hand, overkill doesn’t bother us when power draw isn’t a problem.

Also overkill for today’s test, OCZ’s Z1000 modular power supply runs at around 89% efficiency at the load levels required for today’s system. Once again, we’re not bothered by overkill when it’s accompanied by high efficiency.

Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
Aliens Vs. Predator BenchmarkAlien vs Predator Benchmark Tool Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2Campaign, Act III, Second Sun (45 sec. FRAPS) Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
CrysisPatch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: Highest Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Quality, 4x AA
DiRT 2Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of PripyatCall Of Pripyat Benchmark version Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x MSAA
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
3DMark VantageVersion: 1.0.1, GPU and CPU scores
FurMark 1.6.5Stability Test, 1920x1200, 8x AA
91 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Tamz_msc 30 August 2010 13:03
    Good article.
    Reply
  • TheStealthyOne 30 August 2010 13:06
    I really am a fan of ASUS' DirectCu/TOP cards.

    I can't decide between the 460 and 5850 versions :P
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 30 August 2010 13:18
    I would have liked noise benchmarks.
    Reply
  • beans4you 30 August 2010 13:26
    just installed two gigabyte 460 cards in my brothers new setup, they are pretty nice! can't hear them even with the 2 fans on each and they run around 25/29 C idle, this is as far as I've gotten with tests :p
    Reply
  • falchard 30 August 2010 13:40
    thestealthyoneI really am a fan of ASUS' DirectCu/TOP cards.I can't decide between the 460 and 5850 versionsThats a contemplative choice? Considering its not the 5830, the clear choice is the 5850.
    Reply
  • Lmeow 30 August 2010 13:40
    Wow. Jetway's 33 % overclock is nSane... especially on what seems to be nVidia's reference cooler.

    I wonder how many cards can reach that 900 MHz with acceptable noise and voltage levels.
    Reply
  • El_Capitan 30 August 2010 13:48
    This review is trying to tell us what? Higher overclocked cards give better performance? Duh?

    It would have been better to see each card overclocked to it's most stable overclock first, then test the cards with all the benchmarks.

    I read CPU magazine's article comparing the GTX 460's, and same conclusion. Palit is the fastest, but MSI's is the quietest and coolest.

    I've been looking into getting a pair for SLI. Those that don't have extra space between their PCI Express 2.0 slots should go for the EVGA Superclocked because of the external exhaust. Those that do have space like me and prefer low noise would be better off the MSI's. Performance-wise, they're all great overclockers (every card in this review can overclock higher than Palit's factory overclock). Honestly, you really can't go wrong with any of these cards.
    Reply
  • vixiv 30 August 2010 14:33
    El_CapitanHonestly, you really can't go wrong with any of these cards.
    Basically.
    Reply
  • void 30 August 2010 14:51
    I have one gigabyte card and very happy with it. Almost complete silent at idle. and not much noise at 100% fan speed. 50% fan speed is enough to keep it around 60c in games
    Reply
  • amgsoft 30 August 2010 14:55
    If you are going to use the cards in PC in your home, the less noisy and the coolest is often the best choice.
    Reply