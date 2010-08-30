Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
The S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat benchmark shows us that the GeForce GTX 460 is perfectly adequate of playing at maximum settings all the way through 1920x1080, as our own examination of minimum frame rates (not shown) proves that even the slowest card stays above 20 FPS in the most difficult “SunShafts” test.
Palit’s GeForce GTX 460 beats the reference card by 16%.
Results aren’t so pretty at 2560x1600, but if you can afford the big monitor, you can probably afford a second card for SLI.
I can't decide between the 460 and 5850 versions :P
I wonder how many cards can reach that 900 MHz with acceptable noise and voltage levels.
It would have been better to see each card overclocked to it's most stable overclock first, then test the cards with all the benchmarks.
I read CPU magazine's article comparing the GTX 460's, and same conclusion. Palit is the fastest, but MSI's is the quietest and coolest.
I've been looking into getting a pair for SLI. Those that don't have extra space between their PCI Express 2.0 slots should go for the EVGA Superclocked because of the external exhaust. Those that do have space like me and prefer low noise would be better off the MSI's. Performance-wise, they're all great overclockers (every card in this review can overclock higher than Palit's factory overclock). Honestly, you really can't go wrong with any of these cards.
Basically.