Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat benchmark shows us that the GeForce GTX 460 is perfectly adequate of playing at maximum settings all the way through 1920x1080, as our own examination of minimum frame rates (not shown) proves that even the slowest card stays above 20 FPS in the most difficult “SunShafts” test.

Palit’s GeForce GTX 460 beats the reference card by 16%.

Results aren’t so pretty at 2560x1600, but if you can afford the big monitor, you can probably afford a second card for SLI.