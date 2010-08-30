Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Sparkle GeForce GTX 460 1024 MB GDDR5

Another card with a logical model name (but excessively long model number), Sparkle Computer’s SXX4601024D5SNM is the only card in today’s roundup to use Nvidia’s exact reference design, right down to the GPU cooler cover.

Sparkle differentiates its product from Nvidia’s reference card only with its custom color and GPU clock speed. That means users still get the standard mini-HDMI and twin dual-link DVI outputs.

Sparkle addresses its customer’s full-sized HDMI needs in the most impressive fashion we’ve seen by including a 6’ mini-HDMI to full-sized HDMI cable. This could be a big cost-saver for buyers who didn’t receive an HDMI cable with their new monitor.

Sparkle increases its GPU clock to 700 MHz, barely a step up from the reference speed of 675 MHz. This minor improvement pairs with the extra HDMI cable for improved value, though overclockers will need to find their own tuning software to achieve their performance goals.