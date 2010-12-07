GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator (DX 11)
This one has always been more of a bastion for AMD. The Radeon HD 5970 and CrossFire’d 6850s take first- and second-place finishes at all three resolutions, following by Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580.
The 570 comes in next, beating the GeForce GTX 480 across the board.
In between, you’ll find AMD’s Radeon HD 5870.
There is no need to root for either one. What you really want is a healthy and competitive Nvidia to drive prices down. With Intel shutting them off the chipset market and AMD beating them on their turf with the 5XXX cards, the future looked grim for NVidia.
It looks like they still got it, and that's what counts for consumers. Let's leave fanboyism to 12 year old console owners.
Or am I missing something?
EDIT:
Love this gem:
When a reviewer of not your game, but of some hardware using your game comments on how bad it is for the DRM, you know it's time to not do that, or get your game else where warning.
So you gonna buy it? Huh huh huh?