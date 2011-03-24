Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

By

AMD shot for—and successfully achieved—the coveted “fastest graphics card in the world” title with its Radeon HD 6990. Now, Nvidia is gunning for that freshly-claimed honor with a dual-GF110-powered board that speaks softly and carries a big stick.

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX11)

The GeForce GTX 590 flexes its muscle in Metro 2033, particularly with no anti-aliasing or anisotropic filtering enabled. It’s even playable-ish at up to 2560x1600. Why are these frame rates so low? We have the debilitating DirectCompute-based depth-of-field filter enabled, which essentially halves frame rates. If you turn that off, all of these numbers jump substantially.

We see the GeForce GTX 590 stumble in one situation: 2560x1600 with AA and AF turned on. The assumption here is that 1.5 GB of graphics memory isn’t enough for such taxing options, given the Radeon HD 6990’s relative success, the GeForce GTX 580’s predictable finish, and the Radeon HD 5970’s outright failure to turn back reasonable frame rates with 1 GB of memory per Cypress processor.

The only problem with running out of steam at the top end is that’s where this card is intended to dominate. We wouldn’t have thought this setting playable anyway, given the 39 FPS results without AA/AF; however, that doesn’t necessarily bode well for quad-GPU comparisons between GeForce GTX 590 and Radeon HD 6990.

Nevertheless, at 1920x1080, the GTX 590 takes first place and serves up amply-quick results to qualify as playable.

  • nforce4max 24 March 2011 19:18
    Nvidia like ATI should have gone full copper for their coolers instead of using aluminum for the fins. :/
  • The_King 24 March 2011 19:20
    The clock speeds are a bit of a disappointment as well the high power draw and the performance is not that better than a 6990. Bleh !
  • stryk55 24 March 2011 19:21
    Very comprehensive article! Nice job!
  • LegendaryFrog 24 March 2011 19:23
    I'm impressed, good to see Nvida has started to care about the "livable experience" of their high end products.
  • plznote 24 March 2011 19:24
    Great card. But low clocks.
    GREAT for overclocking!
  • darkchazz 24 March 2011 19:27
    Wow @ low noise
  • rolli59 24 March 2011 19:27
    Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.
  • Scoregie 24 March 2011 19:40
    MMMM... HD 6990.... OR GTX 590... HMMM I'll go with a HD 5770 CF setup because im cheap.
  • Sabiancym 24 March 2011 19:42
    You can't say Nvidia wins based on the sound level of the cards. That's just flat out favoritism.

    I'll be buying a 6990 and water cooling it. Nothing will beat it.
  • Darkerson 24 March 2011 19:44
    rolli59Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.Thats more or less how I feel. They both trade blows depending on the game.
