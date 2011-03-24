Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX11)

The GeForce GTX 590 flexes its muscle in Metro 2033, particularly with no anti-aliasing or anisotropic filtering enabled. It’s even playable-ish at up to 2560x1600. Why are these frame rates so low? We have the debilitating DirectCompute-based depth-of-field filter enabled, which essentially halves frame rates. If you turn that off, all of these numbers jump substantially.

We see the GeForce GTX 590 stumble in one situation: 2560x1600 with AA and AF turned on. The assumption here is that 1.5 GB of graphics memory isn’t enough for such taxing options, given the Radeon HD 6990’s relative success, the GeForce GTX 580’s predictable finish, and the Radeon HD 5970’s outright failure to turn back reasonable frame rates with 1 GB of memory per Cypress processor.

The only problem with running out of steam at the top end is that’s where this card is intended to dominate. We wouldn’t have thought this setting playable anyway, given the 39 FPS results without AA/AF; however, that doesn’t necessarily bode well for quad-GPU comparisons between GeForce GTX 590 and Radeon HD 6990.

Nevertheless, at 1920x1080, the GTX 590 takes first place and serves up amply-quick results to qualify as playable.