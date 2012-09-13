Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Mists Of Pandaria

We fired up a beta copy of Blizzard's upcoming expansion to gauge whether Pandaria would introduce a more taxing graphics load. In our limited time running around, however, we found it to run fairly well. Believe it or not, Elwynn Forest turned back lower frame rates. So, we ran around there using the MoP beta and recorded results.

The lower tier of cards we're testing handle the game's High detail preset with 8x AF and 4x MSAA enabled. While we've seen WoW favor Nvidia's hardware in the past, AMD's Radeon HD 7750 edges out the GeForce GTX 650.

Stepping up to the Ultra detail preset, with 8x MSAA and 16x AF, Nvidia's mid-range cards exercise a sizable advantage over the Radeons. Even the Radeon HD 6870 is able to muster at least 36 FPS, though, which turns out to be fairly smooth.