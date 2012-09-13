Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Mists Of Pandaria
We fired up a beta copy of Blizzard's upcoming expansion to gauge whether Pandaria would introduce a more taxing graphics load. In our limited time running around, however, we found it to run fairly well. Believe it or not, Elwynn Forest turned back lower frame rates. So, we ran around there using the MoP beta and recorded results.
The lower tier of cards we're testing handle the game's High detail preset with 8x AF and 4x MSAA enabled. While we've seen WoW favor Nvidia's hardware in the past, AMD's Radeon HD 7750 edges out the GeForce GTX 650.
Stepping up to the Ultra detail preset, with 8x MSAA and 16x AF, Nvidia's mid-range cards exercise a sizable advantage over the Radeons. Even the Radeon HD 6870 is able to muster at least 36 FPS, though, which turns out to be fairly smooth.
Wait for sales on whichever one is needed and then grab one -
AMD 7770 can be had for just over $100.
AMD 7870 can be had for about $220.
Is it because 650 performance is too poor to show off on benchmark? It doesnt take a genius to figure out the huge diff between 6870 vs 650. 7770= 6850 speed. So I guess even the 7750/460SE are putting shame on 650 on those high quality detail? too shy to show off 460SE/9800GT up against 650?
I dare u put on a detailed benchmark with 650 up against 7770/7750/GTS450/550ti/460/9800GT/9800GTX on all condition. Not a selective benchmark.
It was more of a joke than anything else to simply write "AMD wins again!" and it was actually pretty funny! I try to balance things out so that no one company is viewed too favorably.
For example, I recently bought an Nvidia GTX 460 1 GB 256 bit card for $70, new, with a 3 month warranty for a friend to upgrade his gaming computer. Unusual? Yes. Great deal? You better believe it! Of course, if an equivalent AMD card was available at a cheaper price, that's the one I would've bought.
Now, relax and try to control yourself. Refrain from the use of profanity in future posts. Thanks.
I've got nothing else to say on the GTX650 but to just point out that it's a weak card.
On the other hand, the GTX660 is probably the only Kepler (besides the 670) that impresses me. I don't know about everyone else though. To point out one thing, most Radeon 7870s can be found at $240 or lower without MIR. The GTX660 is priced well for a release MSRP and makes the 660ti offers less value, kind of like the 670 vs 680. For 8xMSAA, the performance does cripple but I think at this price point, most people are going to stay with 4xAA or possibly lower.
