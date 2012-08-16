GeForce GTX 660 Ti Review: Nvidia's Trickle-Down Keplernomics

Overclocking
As we mentioned on page two, MSI's GeForce GTX 660 Ti Power Edition overclocks really well. We squeezed out an additional 150 MHz from the core (taking its GPU Boost typical frequency to 1325 MHz) and an extra 250 MHz from the memory, yielding a 7008 MT/s data rate. Additionally, we're throwing in the Radeon HD 7950 Boost Edition's results.
The overclocked GeForce GTX 660 Ti approaches the existing GeForce GTX 670 in some games. In others, like Batman, the overclock isn't as effective. By the numbers, though, the GK104-based GTX 660 Ti looks to be a reasonably flexible overclocker.
As for AMD's Radeon HD 7950 Boost Edition, its higher performance certainly seems to warrant an updated BIOS by putting distance between the lowest-end Tahiti-based board and the fastest Pitcairn-based product. We've been saying this from the start. The question is: what other effects do higher clocks and voltages have on HD 7950 boards?
http://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/ASUS/GeForce_GTX_660_Ti_Direct_Cu_II/1.html
Still, the GTX 660Ti looks to be a decent card.
Not really fond of how nVidia keeps nerfing their memory bandwidth though.
Once prices drop a little, I could see it being an excellent mainstream card.
BUT THE PRICE...!
c'mon SON let's be real here......
ridiculous @ $300 beans..
that's depressing but I understand nVidia has designated GTX 6 series as a gaming cards but c'mon SON.!!!
ridiculous once again..