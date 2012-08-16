GeForce GTX 660 Ti Review: Nvidia's Trickle-Down Keplernomics

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 Ti performs very well here compared to the competition, battling AMD's Radeon HD 7970 in the demanding second half of our benchmark sequence and surpassing the GeForce GTX 580, along with the other Radeon cards.

At 1920x1080, using the Ultra detail preset, the GeForce GTX 660 Ti maintains its compelling performance. Radeon HD 7970 and GeForce GTX 670 battle for first place in the average frame rates, but you can see that the GeForce GTX 660 Ti trades blows with AMD’s flagship in certain parts of the test.

The GeForce GTX 660 Ti impresses yet again. We had to drop the detail preset to High for smoother performance at 2560x1600. However, the game looks great and runs well on Nvidia's $300 GTX 660 Ti.