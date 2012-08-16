GeForce GTX 660 Ti Review: Nvidia's Trickle-Down Keplernomics

Benchmark Results: DiRT Showdown

After previously experiencing inconsistent results from DiRT Showdown, a recent patch has it functioning much more predictably.

Even potent hardware is humbled at 1680x1050 when we use the Ultra detail preset. This setting enables global illumination, which triggers a massive performance hit particularly on Nvidia's cards.

We have to use High detail settings at 1920x1080 because Ultra is simply unplayable. Even with 8x MSAA enabled, though, the frame rate never drops below 85 FPS. All of the cards perform very well.

Using the same detail settings at 2560x1600, each card we're testing maintains more than 60 FPS, minimum.