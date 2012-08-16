GeForce GTX 660 Ti Review: Nvidia's Trickle-Down Keplernomics

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Metro 2033 is notoriously demanding, and, after much driver work, seems to favor AMD's cards (that certainly wasn't the case when this title launched).

The GeForce GTX 660 Ti beats AMD's Radeon HD 7870 at 1680x1050, achieving performance similar to the Radeon HD 7950.

Based on our frame rate-over-time charts, however, certain sections of this benchmark appear platform-limited.

At 1920x1080, it becomes necessary to drop the detail preset from Very High to High, though we do have enough performance reserves to turn on 4x MSAA. Now the graphics cards are clearly bottlenecked, though, and AMD's Radeon HD 7870 ekes past the GTX 660 Ti.

The move to 2560x1600 forces us to revisit our settings, and we turn off 4x MSAA in favor of AAA. The GeForce GTX 660 Ti again takes a spot ahead of the Radeon HD 7870, though both cards are quite a bit slower than the GeForce GTX 670 and Radeon HD 7970.