Trending

Seven GeForce GTX 670 Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

By

We have seven GeForce GTX 670 cards. Which is fastest? Which is quietest? Each one swaggers onto the scene ready to prove its worth to your wallet. We emphasize thermals, acoustics, and design in this many-way shoot-out based on Nvidia's capable GK104.

The Speeds And Feeds

As you can see, Nvidia's reference design on the far right is the only board in this round-up based on that design. Everyone else used different coolers, core clock rates, and, in a few cases, memory clock rates.

AsusGainwardGalaxyPalitGigabyteZotacNvidia
CUDA Cores1344
Texture Units112
ROPs32
GPU Clock1059 MHz1006 MHz1006 MHz1006 MHz980 MHz1098 MHz915 MHz
Boost Clock1137 MHz1085 MHz1085 MHz1085 MHz1059 MHz1167 MHz980 MHz
Pixel Fill Rate29.7 GPix/s28.2 GPix/s28.2 GPix/s28.2 GPix/s27.4 GPix/s30.7 GPix/s25.6 GPix/s
Texture Fill Rate118.6 GTex/s112.7 GTex/s112.7 GTex/s112.7 GTex/s109.8 GTex/s123 GTex/s102.5 GTex/s
Memory Clock1502 MHz1527 MHz1502 MHz1527 MHz1502 MHz1652 MHz1502 MHz
Memory Bus256-bit
Memory Bandwidth192.3 GB/s195.5 GB/s192.3 GB/s195.5 GB/s192.3 GB/s211.5 GB/s192.3 GB/s
Memory2 GB GDDR5
Die Size294 mm²
Transistors3.54 Billion
Power Connectors6 + 6-pin6 + 6-pin8 + 6-pin6 + 6-pin8 + 6-pin6 + 6-pin6 + 6-pin
Street Price$430Not Available$440Not Available$400$440$400

Pricing and Availability

It's difficult to keep a sharp bead on graphics card prices; they move every day, it seems. The best we could do here was check availability the day before this story went live in the U.S. and take a quick snapshot of the prices.

Nobody seems to have the Gainward or Palit cards in stock, meaning they're really only here for exhibition, since you can't get your hands on them even if you wanted to. One of the other models currently sells for the same $400 Nvidia charges for its reference design, while the other three cost notably more. We're just happy that the GeForce GTX 670 launch wasn't a predominantly paper-oriented affair like GeForce GTX 680, with miniscule quantities trickling out from Nvidia's board partners. Many of these models appear to be readily available, in contrast.

114 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LonelyMan 29 June 2012 11:31
    Where is the msi gtx 670 power edition?
    Reply
  • zerokontrol 29 June 2012 11:34
    Typo on conclusion. "not to loud on loud." That would be the Gigabyte card.
    Reply
  • user 18 29 June 2012 11:50
    On the Gigabyte card's page:

    During the course of our testing, we effortlessly set this card to run at 1059 MHz, so we're not sure why Gigabyte held back so much. During testing, we overclocked this card to 1059 MHz quite easily, so we are somewhat surprised by the conservative factory overclock.

    This seems to be saying the same thing twice. Error, or am I missing something?
    Reply
  • hellfire24 29 June 2012 11:50
    hey man,where's MSi Twinfrozer IV OC edition?
    Reply
  • FormatC 29 June 2012 11:53
    10445301 said:
    Where is the msi gtx 670 power edition?
    The roundup was published in German on May 22, 2012:
    http://www.tomshardware.de/Nvidia-Geforce-GTX-670-Roundup,testberichte-241027.html

    Sorry, but at this time (and 4 weeks later too) MSI was unable to deliver one of this cards. When MSI starts so late with this cards, then this is not our fault. ;)
    Reply
  • monkeymonk 29 June 2012 11:57
    Please do this with the 680s
    Reply
  • user 18 29 June 2012 11:59
    Also, the second chart on the 'Sound Level and Temperature: Overclocked' page is missing the 'Mhz' label on the speed for the Palit card. It should read '1059 Mhz', while it reads only '1059'.
    Reply
  • LonelyMan 29 June 2012 12:10
    I'd like to see one for the 680s too, in which the 680 classified and lightning will be present, including others. :D
    Reply
  • hellfire24 29 June 2012 12:14
    please also do battlefield 3 benchmark!
    Reply
  • erunion 29 June 2012 12:24
    I've been waiting for this review.
    Reply