GeForce GTX 680 2 GB Review: Kepler Sends Tahiti On Vacation

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (DX 9)

The GeForce GTX 680 takes second place in Skyrim at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080. But across-the-board performance is so good that the victory isn’t entirely meaningful.

Frame rates slow down just enough at 2560x1600 that the Radeon HD 6990 sneaks past Nvidia’s new card. Again, though, neither the 6990 nor the GTX 590 are even for sale anymore, so their significance is largely symbolic. Frankly, I’m glad to see them go.

Back on topic, the GeForce GTX 680 maintains just enough distance ahead of AMD’s single-GPU flagship to edge it out at all three of our tested resolutions.