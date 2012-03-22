Trending

GeForce GTX 680 2 GB Review: Kepler Sends Tahiti On Vacation

Enthusiasts want to know about Nvidia's next-generation architecture so badly that they broke into our content management system and took the data to be used for today's launch. Now we can really answer how Kepler fares against AMD's GCN architecture.

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3 (DX 11)

With no MSAA applied to our test sequence, the GeForce GTX 680 manages to beat both of the dual-GPU cards at each of the resolutions we test in DiRT 3. Applying 8x MSAA drops Nvidia’s new board behind the Radeon HD 6990 and GeForce GTX 590, again, at all three resolutions. However, it’s still the fastest single-GPU card available, posting playable numbers all the way through 2560x1600.

AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 has little trouble staving off the previous-best GeForce GTX 580, particularly at higher resolutions like 2560x1600.

  • 22 March 2012 19:46
    Hail to the new king.
  • borden5 22 March 2012 19:55
    oh man this's good news for consumer, hope to see a price war soon
  • johnners2981 22 March 2012 19:58
    Damn prices, in europe we have to pay the equivalent of $650-$700 to get one
  • outlw6669 22 March 2012 19:59
    Nice results, this is how the transition to 28nm should be.
    Now we just need prices to start dropping, although significant drops will probably not come until the GK110 is released :/
  • 22 March 2012 20:00
    Finally we will see prices going down (either way :-) )
  • Scotty99 22 March 2012 20:03
    Its a midrange card, anyone who disagrees is plain wrong. Thats not to say its a bad card, what happened here is nvidia is so far ahead of AMD in tech that the mid range card purposed to fill the 560ti in the lineup actually competed with AMD's flagship. If you dont believe me that is fine, you will see in a couple months when the actual flagship comes out, the ones with the 384 bit interface.
  • Chainzsaw 22 March 2012 20:04
    Wow not too bad. Looks like the 680 is actually cheaper than the 7970 right now, about 50$, and generally beats the 7970, but obviously not at everything.

    Good going Nvidia...
  • 22 March 2012 20:04
    run the test on the same speeds then lets talk...
  • SkyWalker1726 22 March 2012 20:05
    AMD will certainly Drop the price of the 7xxx series
  • rantoc 22 March 2012 20:13
    2x of thoose ordered and will be delivered tomorrow, will be a nice geeky weekend for sure =)
