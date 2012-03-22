GeForce GTX 680 2 GB Review: Kepler Sends Tahiti On Vacation

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3 (DX 11)

With no MSAA applied to our test sequence, the GeForce GTX 680 manages to beat both of the dual-GPU cards at each of the resolutions we test in DiRT 3. Applying 8x MSAA drops Nvidia’s new board behind the Radeon HD 6990 and GeForce GTX 590, again, at all three resolutions. However, it’s still the fastest single-GPU card available, posting playable numbers all the way through 2560x1600.

AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 has little trouble staving off the previous-best GeForce GTX 580, particularly at higher resolutions like 2560x1600.