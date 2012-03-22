GeForce GTX 680 2 GB Review: Kepler Sends Tahiti On Vacation

Hardware Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processors Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.3 GHz at 4.2 GHz (42 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboard Gigabyte X79-UD5 (LGA 2011) X79 Express Chipset, BIOS F9 Memory G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ 9-9-9-24 and 1.5 V Hard Drive Intel SSDSC2MH250A2 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 2 GB AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB AMD Radeon HD 7950 3 GB AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB Power Supply Cooler Master UCP-1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver Nvidia GeForce Release 300.99 (For GTX 680) Nvidia GeForce Release 296.10 (For GTX 580 and 590) AMD Catalyst 12.2

Undoubtedly, a number of Tom’s Hardware regulars saw that some of my launch-day data was pulled from the CMS earlier in the week and quickly spread around the Web. Based on the data, many conclusions were prematurely drawn without the context of hardware setup, drivers, or lab time in front of all of these cards. Even another vendor got in on the action, wondering why the stolen Skyrim results with FXAA enabled were so much different from the Skyrim numbers with adaptive anti-aliasing from Don’s Radeon HD 7800-series story.

Understand that, for each of these reviews, we update our test bed to the latest BIOS, we download all of the latest Windows Updates, and we download the games themselves, along with their newest patches. Some variation is expected, and anything out of the ordinary is checked and checked again. In this case, because I looked at some of the feedback, I was able to go back, re-run tests, and have another lab validate the results—everything checks out.

Of course, if you’re truly interested in a discussion about graphics testing methodology, test settings, and analysis, I welcome constructive discourse.