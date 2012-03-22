GeForce GTX 680 2 GB Review: Kepler Sends Tahiti On Vacation

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11 (DX 11)

Although we like to start our benchmark suite with Futuremark’s synthetic metric, we know that it doesn’t always reflect the ebb and flow of real-world games, which are often affected by developer relationships and extra optimizations in one direction or the other.

From that perspective, the GeForce GTX 680 falls right under both dual-GPU cards, which we’re really only including for the purpose of exhibition at this point, since neither is available any more.

AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 gives up its short-lived lead, though based on its advantage over the GeForce GTX 580, we can tell it’s still a very fast piece of hardware.