GeForce GTX 680 2 GB Review: Kepler Sends Tahiti On Vacation

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3 (DX 11)

At 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 680 slides past the GeForce GTX 590 when anti-aliasing isn’t in the picture, though AMD’s Radeon HD 6990 is the fastest card of all with and without a combination of 4x MSAA/FXAA turned on. Nvidia’s new flagship holds its largest lead over the Radeon HD 7970 at lower resolutions. By the time we reach 2560x1600, it’s much smaller.

We received some feedback in our Radeon HD 7800-series launch story asking us to go back to Ultra quality settings, and that’s what we’re doing here. It’s pretty amazing that, late last year, we were having a tough time coming up with single-card configurations that’d handle this game at its highest detail options in Battlefield 3 Performance: 30+ Graphics Cards, Benchmarked. Now, almost any of these boards is suitable all the way up to 2560x1600 without AA turned on (though you could probably get away with FXAA, no sweat).