GeForce GTX 680 2 GB Review: Kepler Sends Tahiti On Vacation

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2 (DX 9/DX 11)

Sorted according to DirectX 9 results, Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 680 leads the Radeon HD 7970 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, falling behind at 2560x1600. It’s more probable, though, that if you own one of these high-end boards, you’ll use it to play under DirectX 11. In that case, Nvidia’s single-GPU flagship is actually a second-place finisher up and down the charts, getting bested only by the defunct GeForce GTX 590. It actually puts down playable average frame rates at up to 1920x1080, too.

Very recently, AMD’s cards were having a difficult time in our DirectX 9-based Crysis 2 tests. The company’s driver team is clearly hard at work, optimizing for the idiosyncrasies of its new GCN architecture. Now, DirectX 9 is one of AMD’s strengths in this game, while performance under DirectX 11 appears to be lagging back more than we’d expect given other benchmark results.