GeForce GTX 690 Review: Testing Nvidia's Sexiest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (DX 9)

The GeForce GTX 690 and 680s in SLI trade blows in Skyrim, depending on resolution. In either case, though, performance is very close between them.

Although the Radeon HD 7970s in CrossFire start off pretty rocky, they finish at 5760x1080 faring far better against competing Nvidia boards.