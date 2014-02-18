GeForce GTX 750 Ti Review: Maxwell Adds Performance Using Less Power

MSI GTX 750 Ti Gaming OC

MSI GTX 750 Ti Gaming OC

MSI´s GTX 750 Ti Gaming follows Nvidia's reference design, forgoing an auxiliary power connector. But it does include an oversized cooler, which probably could have cooled the 60 W GM107 GPU passively.

Even still, MSI's configuration doesn't have to get very loud to do its job well; the card never gets hotter than 51-52 degrees Celsius, and fan speeds top out between 32 and 33 percent. That also means noise under load is barely louder than at idle. In fact, our acoustic measurements don't even appear plausible because the differences fall within the tolerances of our hardware.

Dimensions, Weight, And Connectors

The dimensions we measure almost never match the figures you get from manufacturer specifications, which is why we present our own data using the distances shown in the following image.

Auxiliary Power Connector None Connectors 1 x DVI-D (Dual-link)1 x HDMI1 x D-Sub (analog) Form Factor Dual-slot Pros + Very cool+ Very quiet Cons - Relatively tall Measurements Length LHeight HDepth D1Depth D2250 mm121 mm36 mm4 mm Weight 533 g

As usual, GPU-Z provides us an overview of the card's specifications:

Front and Back View

Side Views