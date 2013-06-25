GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Even at Skyrim’s Ultra quality preset, these cards achieve very high average frame rates at 1920x1080.

GeForce GTX 660 shows up ahead of the GeForce GTX 760 and 660 Ti, perhaps a result of sensitivity to clock rate more so than available CUDA cores in this one title. Operating just as fast, GeForce GTX 760 achieves almost identical results. This could very well be the most logical explanation—GeForce GTX 770 smokes along at 1046 MHz with an even higher GPU Boost frequency, achieving notably higher frame rates in the process.

You don’t need massive graphics power for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. A GeForce GTX 760 has no trouble keeping its head above 80 FPS in our benchmark sequence.

Tiny frame time variance numbers assure us that you’ll enjoy Skyrim as smoothly on the AMD and Nvidia single-GPU configurations we’re testing.