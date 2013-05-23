Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

OpenGL: 2D And 3D Performance

Synthetic Benchmarks

Unigine’s Heaven and Sanctuary benchmarks show us how cards perform when running demanding features from current gaming titles in OpenGL. Additionally, since none of the graphics drivers contain any optimizations for the OpenGL versions of these benchmarks, you could even say it’s a fairer comparison than using the super-optimized DirectX versions.

Maya 2013

If you’re not a fan of the DirectX 11-accelerated Viewport 2.0, Maya also continues to offer OpenGL support. The benchmark run we picked to represent performance also shows us that, generally, the Nvidia cards perform very similarly. That’s hardly a surprise, since the drivers for the consumer cards don’t contain any of the required optimizations.

SolidWorks

Since newer versions of this application only complete benchmark runs on professional graphics cards with validated drivers, we fall back on the older version that is part of the SPECviewperf11 benchmark suite.

EnSight

The same applies to EnSight, which is why we employ an older version here as well.

Aside from the two synthetic benchmarks, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 780 doesn't really outpace or fall behind the 680 by a meaningful margin. As expected, it consistently places just behind the GeForce GTX Titan.