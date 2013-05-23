Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

DirectX And CAD: 2D And 3D Performance
AutoCAD 2013
Since AutoCAD 2013 is based on DirectX, we rely on the Cadalyst suite’s 2D and 3D performance index to gauge performance. In 2D mode, differences between the cards are marginal, so it doesn’t really matter which model you choose.
The 3D performance index paints a slightly different picture, with the GeForce GTX 780 just behind the Titan, while also enjoying a comfortable lead over the GeForce GTX 680.
Autodesk Inventor 2013
Inventor is another DirectX-based application. We're using the popular benchmark that rotates 1,000 cubes on-screen to test the cards’ limits. The tables turn for AMD. While the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition fell behind slightly in AutoCAD, it leads the pack of GeForce cards this time around, though the differences aren't huge.
Of course, one could argue that as we get closer to higher-end products, the performance increase is always minimal and price to performance ratio starts to increase, however, for the past 3-4 years (or so I guess), never has it been that the 2nd highest-end GPU having such low performance difference with the highest-end GPU. It's usually significant enough that the highest end GPU (GTX x80) still has it's place.
Tl;dr,
The GTX Titan was released to make the GTX 780 look incredibly good, and people (especially on the internet), will spread the news fast enough claiming the $650 release price for the GTX 780 is good and reasonable, and people who didn't even bother reading reviews and benchmarks, will take their word and pay the premium for GTX 780.
Nvidia is taking a different route to compete with AMD or one could say that they're not even trying to compete with AMD in terms of price/performance (at least for the high-end products).
Thats apretty bad analogy. A gpu is still smooth even with some of the cores/vram/etc turned off, it doesn't increase latency/frametimes/etc.
I must've missed something. Why wait a week?