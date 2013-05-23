Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

DirectX And CAD: 2D And 3D Performance

AutoCAD 2013

Since AutoCAD 2013 is based on DirectX, we rely on the Cadalyst suite’s 2D and 3D performance index to gauge performance. In 2D mode, differences between the cards are marginal, so it doesn’t really matter which model you choose.

The 3D performance index paints a slightly different picture, with the GeForce GTX 780 just behind the Titan, while also enjoying a comfortable lead over the GeForce GTX 680.

Autodesk Inventor 2013

Inventor is another DirectX-based application. We're using the popular benchmark that rotates 1,000 cubes on-screen to test the cards’ limits. The tables turn for AMD. While the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition fell behind slightly in AutoCAD, it leads the pack of GeForce cards this time around, though the differences aren't huge.