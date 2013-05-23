Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

CUDA Performance

CUDA Rendering

Since CUDA is a proprietary Nvidia technology, the Radeon HD 7970 GHz has to sit out the following four benchmarks. Despite its provenance as a GK110-based card, the GeForce GTX 780 always comes in behind the older 580 when it comes to pure rendering. The Octane benchmark is the sole exception. Meanwhile, the pricier Titan clearly dominates the field, while the GeForce GTX 680 finds itself relegated to last place just as consistently.

Synthetic: FluidMark

While the GeForce GTX 680 is barely able to keep the Titan at bay, the GTX 780 pulls ahead of both cards. We’re chalking this one up to a driver issue, though it's still weird.