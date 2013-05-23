Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

CUDA Performance
CUDA Rendering
Since CUDA is a proprietary Nvidia technology, the Radeon HD 7970 GHz has to sit out the following four benchmarks. Despite its provenance as a GK110-based card, the GeForce GTX 780 always comes in behind the older 580 when it comes to pure rendering. The Octane benchmark is the sole exception. Meanwhile, the pricier Titan clearly dominates the field, while the GeForce GTX 680 finds itself relegated to last place just as consistently.
Synthetic: FluidMark
While the GeForce GTX 680 is barely able to keep the Titan at bay, the GTX 780 pulls ahead of both cards. We’re chalking this one up to a driver issue, though it's still weird.
Of course, one could argue that as we get closer to higher-end products, the performance increase is always minimal and price to performance ratio starts to increase, however, for the past 3-4 years (or so I guess), never has it been that the 2nd highest-end GPU having such low performance difference with the highest-end GPU. It's usually significant enough that the highest end GPU (GTX x80) still has it's place.
Tl;dr,
The GTX Titan was released to make the GTX 780 look incredibly good, and people (especially on the internet), will spread the news fast enough claiming the $650 release price for the GTX 780 is good and reasonable, and people who didn't even bother reading reviews and benchmarks, will take their word and pay the premium for GTX 780.
Nvidia is taking a different route to compete with AMD or one could say that they're not even trying to compete with AMD in terms of price/performance (at least for the high-end products).
Thats apretty bad analogy. A gpu is still smooth even with some of the cores/vram/etc turned off, it doesn't increase latency/frametimes/etc.
