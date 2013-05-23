Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

OpenCL: Single-Precision

We chose not to rely on the typical computing tests this time around, since we're specifically trying to isolate and compare single- and double-precision math performance. After all, like GeForce GTX Titan, the 780 is a descendant of the powerful Tesla cards. So, we're using metrics that let us test both levels of precision.

Financial Analysis Performance (Float/FP32)

Remarkably, the GeForce GTX 780 ends up closer to the 680 than the Titan.

Folding@Home (FP32)

The Folding@Home benchmark puts Nvidia's GeForce GTX 780 exactly halfway between the GeForce GTX Titan and GeForce GTX 680.

Looking at these results, two things become clear. First, Nvidia regrettably still appears to treat OpenCL as a second-class API. Second, the F@H benchmark proves that porting a CUDA application to OpenCL is not as trivial as it may sound. While the GeForce cards dominate when it comes to protein folding with the explicit solvent, AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition comes out on top in financial analysis performance.

Of course, it’s easy to find other benchmarks that show either one or the other company in the lead, but that’s not what we're after. Rather, we want to show how our field performs in these same tests switching to double-precision.