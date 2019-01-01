Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme 11G Review: In A League of its Own

Performance Results: 3840 x 2160
The conclusions we reached in Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer apply here as well. “If you aspire to game at 4K and don’t want to choose between smooth frame rates and maxed-out graphics quality, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is the card to own. There’s just no way around it. Demonstrating average performance beyond what a Titan V achieves in today’s games speaks volumes. In many of our tests, there was even room to enable anti-aliasing at 3840 x 2160.”
Gigabyte’s Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme 11G stretches beyond what the Founders Edition card can do, utilizing higher core clock rates to approach the performance of Nvidia’s flagship Titan RTX.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)
Battlefield V (DX12)
Destiny 2 (DX11)
Far Cry 5 (DX11)
Forza Motorsport 7 (DX12)
Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)
Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)
The Witcher 3 (DX11)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)
I am not sure where they get their pricing but they did the same with the RX590 review with a over priced 1060. I think its a site algorithm that pulls prices and not a person as any normal person can easily find better deals.
It is insane, that you guys, are now accepting Nvidia price gouging behavior as something normal.... IT IS NOT!
This card offer the worst value ever.
About ready to retire this site for good at this point; first "just buy it because there is a price to NOT be an early adapter tripe", then a 4.5/5.0 for any NVIDIA RTX product is just a slap in the face of the site readers.
Clearly this is about the ad bucks, not sure how your reviewers can look themselves in the mirror anymore.
I'll say pass to shitty rtx. I cannot believe how people could pay 1300 for a gimmick like rays. Gimmick that you will find in 0.0001% of the time played in the 2 existing games. It's like getting the gold frame. I would have preferred they invested in better more advanced phisics and market that.
Not to mention, the current gen of RTX is only optimized for 1080p!
RTX Off: too powerful for 1080p. Ideal for 1440 and 4k
RTX On: Works best at 1080p. But for 1440 and 4k? NOPE.
The core feature of these cards(flagship) is useless to folks with higher res monitors, while being too powerful without said feature for those on lower res ones. This is why I'm passing on this gen's flagship.
It's just a bad investment all around.
And the 2060 won't fix this either:
RTX Off: great for 1080p.
RTX On: Not going to be able to run max settings like the 2070(?) and up, but hey, the overall build will be better balanced at least?
If they can keep the RTX train running, I'll hop aboard when they can do RTX On: 1440p, 100+hz.
It's not that the hardware isn't powerful enough.. It's that the API's are a year behind being able to render it without massive performance issues. So yes it makes these premium cards now seem Gimmicky and over inflated in price.
In a way they are listening by releasing Touring cards without the RTX badge at a closer to normal price. The issue here is the market is flooded and Nvidia is going to rush out Touring with 2X the badge numbers they normally release. Glad I moved all my Nvidia stock to AMD when Ryzen launched.
This made me lol, what a time we are in.