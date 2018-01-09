Hot Vega: Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 56 Gaming OC 8G Review

Power Consumption

Power Consumption At Different Loads

We measured about 264W during our gaming loop using the driver's Balanced power profile. That's far higher than AMD's reference design, which needed ~223W using the default BIOS. Gigabyte's board even exceeds our 260W result with the reference card's Turbo profile.

Engaging the Turbo profile on Gigabyte's Radeon RX Vega 56 Gaming OC 8G with a 50%-higher power limit pushes our meter above 325W, at which point the thermal solution is almost completely overwhelmed. As a result, we decided not to get any more aggressive with our overclocking. Rather, we stuck with the driver's Balanced power profile for testing.

The corresponding voltages for our gaming loop and stress test at Gigabyte's stock settings are plotted in the following graph:

Load On The Motherboard Slot

At a peak of 2.1A through our stress test, Gigabyte's Radeon RX Vega 56 Gaming OC 8G falls significantly below the 5.5A ceiling defined by the PCI-SIG for a motherboard's 12V rail. A mere 1.6A during the gaming loop is even more conservative. Overall, balancing is well-implemented, and the motherboard slot hardly ever experiences serious loads.

Power Consumption In Detail

The graphs below plot detailed power consumption and current readings in order to illustrate our findings.

Naturally, peaks in power consumption are highest during gaming. But spikes of up to 312W are still acceptable, since they're far too brief to cause a problem.

The same goes for the corresponding current measurements:

During our stress test, the short-term peaks are significantly less pronounced (even if the power consumption is slightly higher than during gaming workloads).

Again, our current readings follow the graph rather closely and show no abnormalities.



