Tom's Hardware Graphics Charts: Performance In 2014

Tomb Raider And Hitman: Absolution

Tomb Raider

We’re going relatively easy on our test group with Tomb Raider. Typically, this game is made more demanding by enabling its compute-heavy TressFX feature. We disable the AMD-biased capability, though. And we aren't using PhysX in some of the other benchmarks. Fair is fair.

The benchmark runs three times, though our video only depicts one iteration. Of course, that first time through is discarded, and the second two are averaged together.

We adjusted the settings once again to let us test a wide and balanced range of boards rendering at smooth frame rates.

Tomb Raider Run 1 1920x1080 (1080p)API: DirectX 11Quality: UltraAnti-aliasing: FXAATexture Quality: UltraAF: 16xHair Quality: NormalShadows: NormalShadow Resolution: HighSSAO: UltraDoF: UltraReflection Quality: HighLOD Scale: UltraPost-processing: OnHigh Precision RT: OnTessellation: On Run 2 3840x2160 (2160p)API: DirectX 11Quality: UltraAnti-aliasing: OffTexture Quality: HighAF: 8xHair Quality: NormalShadows: NormalShadow Resolution: HighSSAO: NormalDoF: NormalReflection Quality: HighLOD Scale: NormalPost-processing: OnHigh Precision RT: OnTessellation: Off Loops Three per resolution; two used for evaluation

Hitman: Absolution

Hitman is also lightweight enough that it can be played on almost any graphics card (Ed.: In fact, poor scaling was why I pulled it from our graphics card launches). It might not be the most recent game, but we still like to include it for this reason.

Another three benchmark runs per resolution give us one warm-up and two results to average. The video showcases the sequence used for our test.

Once again, here are the settings we use: