Guild Wars 2: Your Graphics Card And CPU Performance Guide

Benchmark Results: Best Performance Preset

The game’s Best Performance preset represents our lowest-detail testing, and the litmus test for determining whether entry-level graphics cards can cut through Guild Wars 2's demands at 1920x1080.

Guild Wars 2 scales well on low-end hardware. Even the $40 Radeon HD 6450 is able to deliver more than a 30 FPS minimum at 1920x1080. The only graphics card we tested that isn't able to handle this resolution and detail setting is Nvidia's GeForce 210 DDR3. You'd need to use that board at a lower resolution, if you wanted to use it at all.

Graphics cards like AMD's Radeon HD 7750 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 550 Ti are considerably overpowered for this level of detail. You'd be much better off stepping them up to the Balanced preset.