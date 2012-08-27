Guild Wars 2: Your Graphics Card And CPU Performance Guide

Benchmark Results: Balanced Preset
The medium-detail Balanced preset presents better-looking textures, shadows, and post processing effects—but it still doesn't employ anti-aliasing. More demanding visual have a measurable effect on performance, as indicated by the benchmark results.
The Radeon HD 6450 and 6670 DDR3 didn't have a problem on the previous page, but they render this game unplayable using the Balanced quality setting.
It takes stepping up to a GeForce GT 440 equipped with fast GDDR5 to handle this detail level at 1280x1024. Of course, the GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 7750 have no problems averaging more than 60 FPS.
Nudging the resolution up to 1680x1050 knocks Nvidia's GeForce GT 440 out of contention, as it falls under 30 FPS. However, the GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 7750 still have no trouble delivering solid performance.
Even at 1920x1080, Guild Wars 2 is plenty playable on the GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 7750 using the Balanced preset.
Radeon HD 6450 512 MB GDDR5
Radeon HD 6670 512 MB DDR3
Radeon HD 7770 1 GB GDDR5
Radeon HD 6850 1 GB GDDR5
Radeon HD 7870 2 GB GDDR5
Radeon HD 7970 3 GB GDDR5
