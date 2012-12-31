Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Cooler Master Seidon 240M

Cooler Master’s double-wide submission is so new that it currently cannot be found for sale yet in the U.S. Pre-launch estimates pegged the Seidon 240M around $120. However, the company assures us that channel availability will happen mid-January, and that the cooler will sell for $100.

The Seidon 240M includes brackets for both AMD- and Intel-based motherboards, plus a power splitter, in addition to the expected screws, fans, and cooler. The pump and both fans each get their own three-pin connector, so the bundled power splitter may be a necessity for some builders.

Cooler Master’s reliance on three-pin leads allows your motherboard of choice to control fan speed (and consequently noise) based on CPU temperature. Leaning on motherboard fan speed control alleviates the need for software and reduces hardware complexity, though it limits control somewhat.

The Seidon 240M’s copper base appears to have been coarsely-sanded in one direction before receiving a medium-polish at a slightly different angle. Though already extremely flat, we’re sure that some users will want to make this mating surface mirror-smooth before installing it.