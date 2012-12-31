Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Cooler Master Seidon 240M
Cooler Master’s double-wide submission is so new that it currently cannot be found for sale yet in the U.S. Pre-launch estimates pegged the Seidon 240M around $120. However, the company assures us that channel availability will happen mid-January, and that the cooler will sell for $100.
The Seidon 240M includes brackets for both AMD- and Intel-based motherboards, plus a power splitter, in addition to the expected screws, fans, and cooler. The pump and both fans each get their own three-pin connector, so the bundled power splitter may be a necessity for some builders.
Cooler Master’s reliance on three-pin leads allows your motherboard of choice to control fan speed (and consequently noise) based on CPU temperature. Leaning on motherboard fan speed control alleviates the need for software and reduces hardware complexity, though it limits control somewhat.
The Seidon 240M’s copper base appears to have been coarsely-sanded in one direction before receiving a medium-polish at a slightly different angle. Though already extremely flat, we’re sure that some users will want to make this mating surface mirror-smooth before installing it.
Nice review as well. Too bad you didn't test NZXT kraken cpu coolers.
If you ask me, I'd rather stick with the D14
(Source: Using a Corsair H60 w/ 2 Noctua NF-F12's in push-pull config in my Lian-Li PC-Q08; such large air-coolers as the Noctua could not fit due to the limited vertical clearance above the CPU)
Bit-tech.net has a review of Thermaltake water coolers and their top end 240mm took the crown. Better than H100i and the rest shown here.
It is HUGE, but I got it for 50$ and to me that was a great value. It was also on for 50$ again at NCIX's boxing day sale.
Sure fills up an SSF system.
Not embedding the image because it may mess up the page.
http://imageshack.us/a/img39/1358/dsc0458s.jpg