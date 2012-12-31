Trending

Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Closed-loop liquid coolers relieve stress from our motherboards, without the portability and maintenance issues of traditional open-loop kits. Are these the best devices for system builders who plan to move their machines and want to avoid damage?

Cooler Master Seidon 240M

Cooler Master’s double-wide submission is so new that it currently cannot be found for sale yet in the U.S. Pre-launch estimates pegged the Seidon 240M around $120. However, the company assures us that channel availability will happen mid-January, and that the cooler will sell for $100.

The Seidon 240M includes brackets for both AMD- and Intel-based motherboards, plus a power splitter, in addition to the expected screws, fans, and cooler. The pump and both fans each get their own three-pin connector, so the bundled power splitter may be a necessity for some builders.

Cooler Master’s reliance on three-pin leads allows your motherboard of choice to control fan speed (and consequently noise) based on CPU temperature. Leaning on motherboard fan speed control alleviates the need for software and reduces hardware complexity, though it limits control somewhat.

The Seidon 240M’s copper base appears to have been coarsely-sanded in one direction before receiving a medium-polish at a slightly different angle. Though already extremely flat, we’re sure that some users will want to make this mating surface mirror-smooth before installing it.

  • austing 31 December 2012 11:22
    I'm suprized to see a single 120mm rad can keep up with the h100i, bravo Zalman.
  • EzioAs 31 December 2012 11:27
    Love the title!

    Nice review as well. Too bad you didn't test NZXT kraken cpu coolers.

    If you ask me, I'd rather stick with the D14
  • mayankleoboy1 31 December 2012 11:37
    Keeping up and beating with all the Water coolers should earn the NH-D14 a "best of the best" award of its own. And its a ~2-3 year old product!
  • mayankleoboy1 31 December 2012 11:39
    Small nit : i would have liked to see similar test done with a 3770K and a high OC.
  • sluggercz 31 December 2012 11:45
    A possibly overlooked benefit of closed loop AIO systems are their ability to fit in SFF cases. While this certainly applies more to the single 120mm radiator designs, some cases (such as the Fractal Design Node 304) can accommodate 240mm radiators)

    (Source: Using a Corsair H60 w/ 2 Noctua NF-F12's in push-pull config in my Lian-Li PC-Q08; such large air-coolers as the Noctua could not fit due to the limited vertical clearance above the CPU)
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:45
    Awesome review. Keep it up. I remember commenting about how much better the closed loop CPU coolers have gotten and I got down voted but this just proved my point. I have very sensitive hearing and I can never hear my CoolIt R120(?) spin apart from the initial startup. And this is inside a CM Haf XM. I play games with CPU+GPU OCd to 4.5GHzby 1.2GHz and you can barely hear any noise. First I thought something was wrong then I got my friends and wife to listen whil I played with muted sound and they were impressed. Up next is water cooling my GPU when I add another one in a month in SLI mode. Gaming PCs FTW!
  • tanjo 31 December 2012 11:47
    No NZXT Kraken and Thermaltake Water 2.0 (which is 3rd gen Asetek iirc)?
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:48
    BTW DH-14 still deserves an award alongside the H100i and Zalman. Not many, if any air coolers out there can keep up with top notch closed loop CPU coolers.
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:51
    tanjoNo NZXT Kraken and Thermaltake Water 2.0 (which is 3rd gen Asetek iirc)?
    Bit-tech.net has a review of Thermaltake water coolers and their top end 240mm took the crown. Better than H100i and the rest shown here.
  • nukemaster 31 December 2012 11:57
    With MB control the NH D14 can be very quiet :)

    It is HUGE, but I got it for 50$ and to me that was a great value. It was also on for 50$ again at NCIX's boxing day sale.

    Sure fills up an SSF system.
    Not embedding the image because it may mess up the page.
    http://imageshack.us/a/img39/1358/dsc0458s.jpg

