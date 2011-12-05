Trending

Antec Kühler Vs. Corsair Hydro: Sealed Liquid CPU Coolers Compared

By

Offering a taste of liquid-cooled performance without the maintenance hassle, sealed-liquid systems are the logical choice for many high-end builds. We compare four options to an air-cooled standard to see if any of them stand out above the others.

Evga’s Air-Cooled Competitor

As seen in our previous Small Liquid versus Big Air comparisons, we wanted to include a high-performance air cooler to show what, if any, differences there are between the two technologies. Small liquid lost before, though this time we’re also considering noise, fit, and alternative radiator dimensions.

We picked Evga’s SuperClock CPU Cooler for its single 120 mm fan—which makes it a direct competitor to Antec’s Kühler H₂O 620—as well as its moderate price and good performance reputation.

Evga supports both AMD and Intel processor interfaces using the same installation plate. The firm has not added LGA 2011 mounting hardware yet.

Holes in the SuperClock CPU Cooler’s socket support plate fit most AMD and Intel processors. Thumb nuts make the included bolts stand up, while fiber washers insulate the motherboard from contact with the nuts. Evga even specifies adhesive film for the fiber washers to stick the plate in place, though we left the wax paper on this adhesive to ease removal.

The factory-installed mounting bracket supports everything from AMD’s old Socket 939 all the way up to Intel’s LGA 2011, though that'll require screws that Evga has not yet added.

The SuperClock CPU Cooler’s heat pipe-direct design reduces latent heat and weight. Several of our previous air-cooling comparisons have dispelled wild claims about this design’s performance advantages, though anything that can cut out weight without hurting performance is a benefit to us.

Spring-loaded nuts hold the SuperClock CPU Cooler tightly against the CPU.

102 Comments Comment from the forums
  • compton 05 December 2011 11:10
    You would have a hard time convincing me that my Noctua NH-U12P SE2 was anything but quiet and effective, but I know that many prefer sealed water solutions. My opinion is that for 1155 SB processors, even overclocked ones, you're better off with a high end air cooler.
    Reply
  • soccerdocks 05 December 2011 11:18
    comptonYou would have a hard time convincing me that my Noctua NH-U12P SE2 was anything but quiet and effective, but I know that many prefer sealed water solutions. My opinion is that for 1155 SB processors, even overclocked ones, you're better off with a high end air cooler.
    I completely agree. Pretty much the only reason to go with these sealed water coolers is to say that you water cooled your PC.
    Reply
  • gmcizzle 05 December 2011 11:38
    Yes for SB processors, air is fine because they don't really get that hot. Now SBE, on the other hand, gets extremely hot and you need the best cooling you can get.
    Reply
  • cmcghee358 05 December 2011 11:40
    soccerdocksI completely agree. Pretty much the only reason to go with these sealed water coolers is to say that you water cooled your PC.
    I agree 100%. And I do, in fact have an H70. And when I'm at work describing the epic beast of computers I build, and I show off some pics of mine; I always point to the H70 and go "Theres the radiator for the water cooler" /gasp!
    Reply
  • joytech22 05 December 2011 11:45
    I still have my H50 so reading this bummed me out a little. Haha.
    Reply
  • drumsrule786 05 December 2011 11:49
    High end air is probably better than most sealed liquid coolers except for the H100. My H50 is alright but not nearly as good as I thought it was going to be when I first got it. Next build im definitely gonna go full custom water cooling though :D
    Reply
  • aznshinobi 05 December 2011 12:10
    These coolers are terrible cooling/value, it's sad that consumers see "Water-cooling" (IMO this is "fake" water cooling in that it's all in a closed loop) and they think it'll cool the best. However the temps speak for itself, a $50 air cooler can practically, if not beat, a $80 closed-loop WC solution with the dBA being similar. Sad.
    Reply
  • Lutfij 05 December 2011 12:17
    did anyone else notice that the author as well as manufacturer's of these pseudo WC loops rerfer to the cpu contact plate as a cold plate...last time i checked a cold plate is what is used in a Peltier unit...:/
    Reply
  • compton 05 December 2011 12:19
    cmcghee358I agree 100%. And I do, in fact have an H70. And when I'm at work describing the epic beast of computers I build, and I show off some pics of mine; I always point to the H70 and go "Theres the radiator for the water cooler" /gasp!
    I think that's a perfectly good reason to buy any product. I like that I have a choice. But Noctua's tower coolers look pretty sexy too.
    Reply
  • Darkerson 05 December 2011 12:20
    Was thinking about getting the 620 for a future SB/IB build, but now Im not so sure. Anyway, thanks for the reviews!
    Reply