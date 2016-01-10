HP Z27q 27-inch 5K Professional Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

The Z27q has a native gamut conforming to the Adobe RGB standard, therefore, the Custom RGB mode is based on that colorspace. You can see that the outer points are on-target with the exception of red, which is over-saturated, and magenta, which has a hue error. We can't explain the odd tracking of the green saturation however, and that behavior persists in the Adobe RGB mode shown in the next chart. Even with its excellent grayscale tracking, we would not use this mode for color-critical work.

The Adobe RGB mode shows some of the same problems, but now the red primary has been improved; the problems in green and magenta remain. Furthermore, the luminance levels for red and magenta are quite high resulting in visible errors.

sRGB is by far the most accurate of the Z27q's picture modes. You're looking at near-perfection here. Every saturation measurement is spot-on and no luminance measurement is off by more than three percent. This is the kind of performance we expect from a professional monitor.

Now we return to the comparison group.

Despite the Z27q's billing as an Adobe RGB monitor, its color errors in that mode make it hard to recommend for color-critical work. If you only need the sRGB or Rec.709 gamut, this display is among the best. If the wide-gamut option is a requirement, there are better solutions out there.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The Z27q comes closest to 100 percent volume for both the Adobe RGB and sRGB color gamuts. We still maintain that it's best-suited for applications in the sRGB/Rec.709 colorspaces, but if you need Adobe RGB, it will render all the colors in that standard.