HP Z27q 27-inch 5K Professional Monitor Review

Just as we're getting acquainted with Ultra HD, HP has upped the ante with a 5K monitor. At 5120x2880 the Z27q puts a whole lotta pixels on the screen, 14,745,600 in fact. Today we check it out in our lab.

Color Gamut And Performance

The Z27q has a native gamut conforming to the Adobe RGB standard, therefore, the Custom RGB mode is based on that colorspace. You can see that the outer points are on-target with the exception of red, which is over-saturated, and magenta, which has a hue error. We can't explain the odd tracking of the green saturation however, and that behavior persists in the Adobe RGB mode shown in the next chart. Even with its excellent grayscale tracking, we would not use this mode for color-critical work.

The Adobe RGB mode shows some of the same problems, but now the red primary has been improved; the problems in green and magenta remain. Furthermore, the luminance levels for red and magenta are quite high resulting in visible errors.

sRGB is by far the most accurate of the Z27q's picture modes. You're looking at near-perfection here. Every saturation measurement is spot-on and no luminance measurement is off by more than three percent. This is the kind of performance we expect from a professional monitor.

Now we return to the comparison group.

Despite the Z27q's billing as an Adobe RGB monitor, its color errors in that mode make it hard to recommend for color-critical work. If you only need the sRGB or Rec.709 gamut, this display is among the best. If the wide-gamut option is a requirement, there are better solutions out there.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The Z27q comes closest to 100 percent volume for both the Adobe RGB and sRGB color gamuts. We still maintain that it's best-suited for applications in the sRGB/Rec.709 colorspaces, but if you need Adobe RGB, it will render all the colors in that standard.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Xajel 10 January 2016 10:38
    So, how long till we will see a 21:9 version of these... the 21:9 version will be good, as it will you give you the 21:9 ratio and still be able to view a full 4K resolution in the same time, as 21:9 version will have 2160 vertical resolution with 5K width... final res is 5120x2160
  • fmyhr 10 January 2016 16:21
    No measurement of power consumption? Did you lose your Kill-A-Watt?
  • Tanquen 10 January 2016 17:57
    Rent is too damn high!

    27" is too damn small! (So is anything under 34" for 4 and 5k screens.)
  • thor220 10 January 2016 19:48
    No measurement of power consumption? Did you lose your Kill-A-Watt?

    This is a professional monitor and one of the few 5k screens on the market. Power consumption does not matter.
  • utroz 10 January 2016 19:51
    You would need a microscope to see the pixels on this bad boy!!
  • 10tacle 11 January 2016 01:03
    Ping me when this resolution is available in 32"...and there are GPUs powerful enough to run games at that resolution since even SLI 980Tis get taken to their knees in 4K in games like Witcher 3.
  • Bghead8che 11 January 2016 02:55
    Too bad regarding the Adobe RGB test. Otherwise a pretty decent monitor, especially for the price. You wonder if the Adobe RGB issue is specific to the exact monitor they tested or it affects all HP Z27q models?
  • Larry Litmanen 11 January 2016 05:20
    Ping me when this resolution is available in 32"...and there are GPUs powerful enough to run games at that resolution since even SLI 980Tis get taken to their knees in 4K in games like Witcher 3.

    I have a 34 inch Dell Monitor, 21:9,, rather than wait until the GPUs will become powerful enough i simply temporarily switched to playing AAA games on the XBox One. So i have the monitor for general PC activity and play Xbox on it as well.

    Realistically it is simply too much to drop all that money on the monitor and a GPU, of the two i think GPU can wait.
  • Karsten75 11 January 2016 07:27
    You say "... it will send a true 10-bit signal to the display."

    That is one of my perennial questions. How to verify that when looking at a monitor's specifications. Can you provide any guidance in that area? I lnow that 10-bit (or 8-bit) is important for the entire path of image production, but I do not always know how to ensure that.
  • none12345 11 January 2016 09:22
    The more 200ppi screens the merrier. As far as processing power for games...ya we arent there yet, but we should have gpus later this year that will be fine on that res. I wouldnt touch this screen tho because its only 60hz. Not touching 4k till there are a bunch of 120hz monitors out. All thought id really like an OLED screen next, id really like to see 10bit per channel 120hz OLED become average for monitors.
