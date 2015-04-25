Intel Compute Stick Review

The Compute Stick can add some computing functions to your video display, but by itself, it's very limited. Accessorizing it might help make it a little better, but you'll still be a long way from using your TV as a full blown PC.

A Very Limited PC Experience

Intel recently announced the availability of its Windows-based Compute Stick. Available now through Intel authorized dealers, the Windows version of the Compute Stick is expected to retail at $150, while an upcoming Ubuntu Linux version, with slightly different specs, is expected to sell for $110.

Far from being a desktop replacement system, the Compute Stick is an add-on compute module that plugs into a TV or computer's video display via HDMI. The Compute Stick is designed to handle light workloads that include editing simple documents, watching videos, or just chatting with friends over Skype. Just under 4.5 inches long, 1.5 inches wide, and .5 inches thick, the Intel Compute Stick is equipped with wireless networking, USB 2.0, Bluetooth, and provides video and sound to the display.

The Intel Compute Stick will eventually be available in two OS flavors, Windows 8.1 and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. The Windows version (STCK1A32WFC) will be available in late April, while the Ubuntu version (STCK1A8LFC) will see a worldwide release in June.