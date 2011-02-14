Intel SSD 310 80 GB: Little Notebooks Get Big Storage Flexibility

Benchmark Results: PCMark Vantage Storage Test
PCMark Vantage comes as close as we get to approximating real-world performance using a synthetic benchmark. The Application Loading metric measures disk drive performance while loading Microsoft Word 2007, Adobe Photoshop CS2, Internet Explorer 7, and Outlook 2007.
The Gaming test results are even more interesting. Using >99% streaming reads, the Intel 310 wins this one, followed by the other three SSDs.
The video editing test is split more evenly between reads and writes. Here, the 310 falls behind the OCZ drives, despite previously seeing the X25-M lead the pack.
A Windows Defender scan in Windows Vista favors Intel's 310. It’s interesting that OCZ's Vertex 2 trails by a decent margin.
Divided fairly evenly between reads and writes, the 310 again pulls ahead of the pack. Our Vertex 2 drive fails this test, so it could not generate an overall HDD Suite score.
Intel falls into a middle position here. Again, the two OCZ drives show very divergent characteristics. We can only assume that the data involved in this metric is not handled well by specific versions of SandForce’s firmware. The stock firmware here does better than OCZ's optimized brew.
The photo import test is also mostly read-based, so it isn't a surprise to see Intel pull ahead.
The results are fairly tight between Intel and OCZ, though the first pulls ahead by a small margin. Remember that this is naturally almost all read-based.
Been rocking an SSD for about a year now, and there is no going back to mechanical drives, SSD for the laptop segment makes even more sense. I think most of us however would like to see price drops a bit faster though, my 120GB OCZ Vertex Turbo cost me over 500 dollars.
I believe the last report I read mentioned close to 60% of all SSD purchases are mobile related. SSDs can really mark up a notebook's price, so I'm right there with you on prices. We need price drops, more of them, and in quicker succession.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
We have fast, extremely fast drives but at prices that touch the sky, wouldn't it be better to just have loaded or embedded the OS straight onto the mobo.... cheaper until it's capable of handling the high data flow rates offered by SSD... yet not being able to saturate the SATA flow rates or capacities.....
History has been made. SSD's are finally starting to hit a dollar/GB. Keep those prices dropping!
I currently enjoy the faster speeds of 4x500 RAID 0 with the OS on a 1TB. I would actually be running 8x500GB RAID 0 if my case was large enough, and my graphics card weren't so large (blocks 2 slots).
How does Toms feel about doing a showdown between $500 of modern HDD vs $500 of modern SSD? With and without a dedicated controller.
I know for my next build I don't know whether I want 4x 3TB or a 3TB with 2-3x SSD or 3x 3TB with a single small SSD, or is it better to go with, say, 8x 1TB or 4x 3TB in either RAID 0, 10, 5, 6, 50, 60 etc. :)
So, if I would have to choose between old-school 500GB HDD, overkill 256GB SSD, or just simple 60-128GB SSD + external 2.5" HDD for a laptop, I'd go with the last one.