Intel SSD 310 80 GB: Little Notebooks Get Big Storage Flexibility

Benchmark Results: File Transfer Performance And Power Consumption
In terms of both power and performance, a second drive will benefit anyone moving data around on their mobile device. While an SSD-only configuration results in higher platform power use than a HDD-based setup (evident in the above chart), it finishes its work faster. This is probably going to surprise the folks who think that SSDs always use less power than hard drives, but it's actually the case that the solid-state technology is simply more efficient over time.
Even if you are moving data from a hard drive to an SSD, you could see a 30% increase in efficiency and performance. If the data is being read in from the SSD, the possible benefit rises to 300%. That's an amazing ten-fold increase in efficiency. For mobile users, this can add up to some serious savings in battery life.
Remember that this is platform power. We are not implying that SSDs use more power absolutely. The greater power use could be from higher processor load as a result of the increase I/O, or more power used by memory for the same reason.
|Windows 7 File Transfer*1.82 GB (582 Various File Sizes)
|SSD (partition transfer)
|HDD (partition transfer)
|SSD to HDD
|HDD to SSD
|Time to Completion
|28 secs
|107 secs
|33 secs
|76 secs
|Average Power (polled values)
|24.3 W
|20.5 W
|21.7 W
|22.6 W
|Actual Platform Power Used (integrated values)
|189 mW
|610 mW
|199 mW
|477 mW
Note: we want to point out that the reported power values are more than just averages. They are the cumulative power numbers reported on the DC circuit. We integrated the values over time, but are only reporting the values over a two second interval for charting purposes. These numbers represent the energy required to power the platform during a file transfer within Windows 7 (64-bit). These power numbers are lower than what you would normally see on a IdeaPad Y560 because the notebook's battery is only driving the SSD, HDD, motherboard, processor, and optical drive. We use an external monitor and detach the wireless card to remove them as variables. In our partition-to-partition file transfers, the unused drive is detached in order to ensure there is no idle power consumption.
Been rocking an SSD for about a year now, and there is no going back to mechanical drives, SSD for the laptop segment makes even more sense. I think most of us however would like to see price drops a bit faster though, my 120GB OCZ Vertex Turbo cost me over 500 dollars.
I believe the last report I read mentioned close to 60% of all SSD purchases are mobile related. SSDs can really mark up a notebook's price, so I'm right there with you on prices. We need price drops, more of them, and in quicker succession.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
We have fast, extremely fast drives but at prices that touch the sky, wouldn't it be better to just have loaded or embedded the OS straight onto the mobo.... cheaper until it's capable of handling the high data flow rates offered by SSD... yet not being able to saturate the SATA flow rates or capacities.....
History has been made. SSD's are finally starting to hit a dollar/GB. Keep those prices dropping!
I currently enjoy the faster speeds of 4x500 RAID 0 with the OS on a 1TB. I would actually be running 8x500GB RAID 0 if my case was large enough, and my graphics card weren't so large (blocks 2 slots).
How does Toms feel about doing a showdown between $500 of modern HDD vs $500 of modern SSD? With and without a dedicated controller.
I know for my next build I don't know whether I want 4x 3TB or a 3TB with 2-3x SSD or 3x 3TB with a single small SSD, or is it better to go with, say, 8x 1TB or 4x 3TB in either RAID 0, 10, 5, 6, 50, 60 etc. :)
So, if I would have to choose between old-school 500GB HDD, overkill 256GB SSD, or just simple 60-128GB SSD + external 2.5" HDD for a laptop, I'd go with the last one.