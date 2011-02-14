Intel SSD 310 80 GB: Little Notebooks Get Big Storage Flexibility

Benchmark Results: CrystalDiskMark Streaming Performance
We recently added CrystalDiskMark to our benchmark suite after discovering an issue with h2bench2’s write testing methodology and the way it interacted with SandForce-based SSDs.
It’s important to explain differences in the way that Iometer and CrystalDiskMark measure performance here. Iometer doesn’t use completely random data in its write test, giving the SandForce-based drives a large advantage. We configure CrystalDiskMark to use completely random data. Our previous results confirmed that the latter was more difficult for SandForce’s DuraClass architecture to compress.
Our results here demonstrate the performance difference when the SandForce drives work with data less conducive to optimization. Intel's drive still trails by a significant figure, but it closes the gap comparatively. More surprising is how well the Seagate drive holds up against Intel's mSATA-based SSD.
Been rocking an SSD for about a year now, and there is no going back to mechanical drives, SSD for the laptop segment makes even more sense. I think most of us however would like to see price drops a bit faster though, my 120GB OCZ Vertex Turbo cost me over 500 dollars.
I believe the last report I read mentioned close to 60% of all SSD purchases are mobile related. SSDs can really mark up a notebook's price, so I'm right there with you on prices. We need price drops, more of them, and in quicker succession.
We have fast, extremely fast drives but at prices that touch the sky, wouldn't it be better to just have loaded or embedded the OS straight onto the mobo.... cheaper until it's capable of handling the high data flow rates offered by SSD... yet not being able to saturate the SATA flow rates or capacities.....
History has been made. SSD's are finally starting to hit a dollar/GB. Keep those prices dropping!
I currently enjoy the faster speeds of 4x500 RAID 0 with the OS on a 1TB. I would actually be running 8x500GB RAID 0 if my case was large enough, and my graphics card weren't so large (blocks 2 slots).
How does Toms feel about doing a showdown between $500 of modern HDD vs $500 of modern SSD? With and without a dedicated controller.
I know for my next build I don't know whether I want 4x 3TB or a 3TB with 2-3x SSD or 3x 3TB with a single small SSD, or is it better to go with, say, 8x 1TB or 4x 3TB in either RAID 0, 10, 5, 6, 50, 60 etc. :)
So, if I would have to choose between old-school 500GB HDD, overkill 256GB SSD, or just simple 60-128GB SSD + external 2.5" HDD for a laptop, I'd go with the last one.