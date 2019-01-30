Trending

Intel Xeon W-3175X Review: Ultimate Performance at the Ultimate Price

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than host processing, so we don't see large deltas between the fastest and slowest CPUs. That said, the Xeon W-3175X proves itself to be an adept challenger during this benchmark. 

Project CARS 2

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect frame rates. Overclocking the Core i9-9980XE to 4.4 GHz yields an impressive speed-up, once again snatching the lead from the tuned W-3175X, albeit by a slim margin.


32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rantoc 30 January 2019 14:11
    Shame i don't live on the north-pole where this cpu could be fully utilized - As a space heater and cpu ;)
  • shrapnel_indie 30 January 2019 15:00
    With this current polar vortex.... you might not need to live at one of the poles to take advantage of the space heater qualities.
  • jimmysmitty 30 January 2019 15:19
    As impressive as it is that Intel can match or beat more cores with less Intel really needs to get pricing in check. Its hard to justify this CPU when its cost is nearly double but the performance is not always double.

    I like Intels platform but man they really have to come back down to earth and start competing with AMD from a price perspective as well.
  • rschiwal 30 January 2019 16:01
    I've always been an AMD fan. For my gaming and Blender use it's Ryzen all the way! you can't beat the performance/cost ratio, but as a system administrator, I would recommend a Dell server with this processor as a core server in business infrastructure. Xeon is a known commodity. I would love to see Threadripper servers in non-critical operations until I know how dependable they are, but they are the new hotness. In business, you are looking for a dependable tractor, not a flashy sports car.
  • salgado18 30 January 2019 16:05
    *fortunatelly. One Blender run would melt the entire polar cap.
  • bloodroses 30 January 2019 16:47
    I know what you mean. I live in Michigan and was greeted to -6 F outside this morning. :( I'm just glad this is only supposed to stay for a day or 2.
  • logainofhades 30 January 2019 16:54
    More ridiculous pricing from team blue. You could build a couple of threadripper systems, for the cost of this single Intel system.
  • jimmysmitty 30 January 2019 17:08
    The issue is the market this is geared towards. That market doesn't see the same way we do. As another user said they will stick with what has worked until TR can be proven to work as well and support the same.

    I agree the pricing is a bit insane though and Intel needs to get on the same level but I doubt they will until AMD truly threatens them. I mean look at the results. Its a 28 core chip thats performing on the same level and sometimes beating a 32 core chip.
  • dorsai 30 January 2019 17:24
    The vast majority of corporate IT departments will not care at all about the unlocked multiplier...most have strict policies about overclocking being a no go...so there's no reason to boost the rating of this chip because of it. Outside of a few key exceptions most of the test results would never justify the price associated with migration to the w-3173x platform...indeed I would guess that few of these processors will ever be bought outside of corporate IT shops with the deep pockets to purchase them. This chip is destined to be nothing but a niche product exemplifying both what Intel can do when pushed to it...and a lesson in cost vs performance economics
  • Brian_R170 30 January 2019 17:42
    If the system has the potential to earn you tens of thousands of dollars more than a competing system, then spending an extra $3K is a no-brainer. Of course, you have evaluate your choices 100% objectively, which isn't always easy to do without actually purchasing and using them, so Dorsai is likely correct that the vast majority will end up medium/large corporations. However, the few that do end up with reviewers and enthusiasts will undoubtedly garner the most attention.
