Intel Xeon W-3175X Review: Ultimate Performance at the Ultimate Price

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than host processing, so we don't see large deltas between the fastest and slowest CPUs. That said, the Xeon W-3175X proves itself to be an adept challenger during this benchmark.

Project CARS 2

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect frame rates. Overclocking the Core i9-9980XE to 4.4 GHz yields an impressive speed-up, once again snatching the lead from the tuned W-3175X, albeit by a slim margin.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content