Intel Xeon W-3175X Review: Ultimate Performance at the Ultimate Price

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War
Shadow of War leans heavier on graphics resources than host processing, so we don't see large deltas between the fastest and slowest CPUs. That said, the Xeon W-3175X proves itself to be an adept challenger during this benchmark.
Project CARS 2
Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect frame rates. Overclocking the Core i9-9980XE to 4.4 GHz yields an impressive speed-up, once again snatching the lead from the tuned W-3175X, albeit by a slim margin.
With this current polar vortex.... you might not need to live at one of the poles to take advantage of the space heater qualities.
I like Intels platform but man they really have to come back down to earth and start competing with AMD from a price perspective as well.
*fortunatelly. One Blender run would melt the entire polar cap.
I know what you mean. I live in Michigan and was greeted to -6 F outside this morning. :( I'm just glad this is only supposed to stay for a day or 2.
The issue is the market this is geared towards. That market doesn't see the same way we do. As another user said they will stick with what has worked until TR can be proven to work as well and support the same.
I agree the pricing is a bit insane though and Intel needs to get on the same level but I doubt they will until AMD truly threatens them. I mean look at the results. Its a 28 core chip thats performing on the same level and sometimes beating a 32 core chip.