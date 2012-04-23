Intel Core i7-3770K Review: A Small Step Up For Ivy Bridge

Benchmark Results: PCMark 7
Right out of the gate, Intel’s fastest Ivy Bridge-based processor, Core i7-3770K, appears to be a stunner, coasting right past Intel’s thousand-dollar Core i7-3960X.
But the Core i7-2700K also appears faster than the Sandy Bridge-E-based flagship. What gives?
Well, certain parts of PCMark 7 are optimized for at least 16 threads, we’re told by Futuremark. That’s evident in the Computation and Creativity suites below, where the -3960X does particularly well. Otherwise, the components of Windows 7 used to create Futuremark’s metric appear predominantly optimized for quad-core parts running at higher clock rates.
Of course, if our real-world benchmark suite tracks with PCMark, it’d be a lot harder to recommend Core i7-3930K. But I have the feeling that some of our other tests won’t be as friendly to the quad-core contenders.
Looking forward to the further information coming out this week on Ivy Bridge, as I was initially planning on buying Ivy Bridge, but now I might turn to Sandy Bridge-E
Temps as expected are high on the IB, but better than early ES which is very good.
Those with their SB or SB-E (K/X) should be feeling good about now ;)
Now, time to read the review. :D
I really wish they would introduce a gaming platform between their stupidly overpriced x79esque server platform and the integrated graphics chips they are pushing mainstream. 50% more transistors should be 30% or so more performance or a much smaller chip, but gamers get nothing out of Ivy Bridge.
They're using their process to get to places they'll need to get to in the future
I have a few things on my mind.
1.) AMD - C'mon and get it together, you need to do better...2.) imagine if Intel made an i7-2660K or something like the i5-2550K they have now.
3.) SB-E is not for gaming (too highly priced...) compared to i7 or i5 Sandy Bridge
4.) Ivy Bridge runs hot.......
5.) IB average 3.7% faster than i7 SB and only 16% over i5 SB = not worth it
6.) AMD - C'mon and get it together, you need to do better...
(moderator edit..)
To me it shows 2 main things. 1) that Ivy didn't improve on Sandy Bridge as much as Intel was hoping it would, and 2) just how far behind AMD actually is...
Yea yea I know most apps won't use 8 cores, but that's only because there was no 8 cores processors in past, not the other way around