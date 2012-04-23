Intel Core i7-3770K Review: A Small Step Up For Ivy Bridge

Benchmark Results: Productivity
The ongoing pattern seems consistent enough that I could probably get away without any analysis here at all. In a threaded title like FineReader, the six-core Sandy Bridge-E chips walk away with an advantage.
Behind them, quad-core Ivy and Sandy Bridge-based chips running at the same clock rate (Core i7-3770K and -2700K, more specifically) land a few seconds apart, but always with Ivy Bridge in the lead.
Meanwhile, AMD’s Phenom II and FX flagships seem content to do battle with Core i5-2550K. Though, in this case, the FX springs up into the lead ahead of Intel’s mainstream processor.
I typically don’t use Fritz in my processor launch stories, but I’ve received enough requests to reincorporate it that I’m including results in today’s piece.
Sandy Bridge-E clearly rules, while the IPC optimizations inherent to Ivy Bridge give it the slightest edge over Sandy Bridge at a given clock rate.
Aggressive threading allows FX-8150 to outpace Phenom II X6, as both AMD chips outrun Intel’s Core i5-2550K.
A demanding Google Chrome compile workload takes more than 30 minutes on three of today’s contenders. The two six-core Sandy Bridge-E-based parts get the job done in well under 20 minutes.
Core i7-3770K and -2770K fall somewhere in between, separated by just 22 seconds.
Our PDF document creation is decidedly single-threaded. Naturally, then, Intel’s Ivy and Sandy Bridge architectures do particularly well, while the lower IPC of AMD’s designs cannot be overcome by clock rate.
The slight improvements in Ivy Bridge are enough to give Core i7-3770K a first-place finish. Intel’s two Sandy Bridge implementations follow closely behind.
